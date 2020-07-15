In an equity income drought, turn to alternative sources to stay afloat

Dividend cuts

Monica Tepes, head of investment companies research at finnCap, is also concerned. “If you are looking for as much certainty as possible that your dividends are not going to be cut, I think you need to look at sectors where either the local or state government is your counterparty, or your payments come from businesses which are unaffected or even benefit from the current environment,” she says.

“In the first category I can only put infrastructure equity, infrastructure debt and supported living. In the second, I think there are no clear winning sectors – certain players in the logistics sectors seem to be in the right assets, but others aren’t.”

In other words, tread carefully – not all alternative assets are the same. In the debt sector, for example, some trusts will now be heavily exposed to rising defaults. “Many constituents had over-promised and under-delivered even in a benign credit environment before the onset of the pandemic,” warns Alan Brierley, director of investment companies research at Investec. “Here, stock selection is even more critical.”

In the infrastructure sector, meanwhile, some trusts are heavily invested in large state-backed projects with governments standing behind them, or at least in public-private partnerships that effectively benefit from some form of sovereign backing. Others have more exposure to private sector-led projects, where the risks may be higher in certain industries.

In the latter category, Mick Gilligan picks out 3i Infrastructure as a potential cause for concern. “It has exposure to economic infrastructure plays in transport and oil and gas,” Gilligan points out, though he praises the company as well-managed and likely to rebound over the longer term. Renewable energy infrastructure trusts are also worrying some analysts, with the pandemic accelerating the decline in power prices (see below). The key for investors in the coming months – both new investors coming to these sectors in search of income and those with existing holdings – is therefore going to be understanding what these trusts actually hold.

Social housing is one area interesting many analysts, given that this is the only type of real estate investment where the public purse supports rents; this should provide important insulation. “There is an acute shortage of supported housing in the UK and demand is projected to rise as a result of an expanding and ageing population, medical improvements and healthcare policy,” points out Conor Finn, an investment fund analyst at Liberum. “We believe the social housing real estate investment trusts offer the prospect of long-term, uninterrupted income.” He picks out Civitas Social Housing as a good example, with its portfolio of specialist supported housing that produces a long-term, inflation-linked income.

Even here, however, investors cannot assume such vehicles offer risk-free returns. “The biggest risk to supported living investment companies such as Civitas Social Housing and Triple Point Social Housing remains that their assets become unfit for purpose,” warns finn-Cap’s Tepes. “The risk of the government changing the terms of existing contracts – reducing rents paid – is also possibly higher than it was three months ago.”

In any case, in these more resilient sectors, investors need to be wary, with analysts now concerned about valuations. The investment trust team at stockbroker Stifel has just downgraded its rating of the entire infrastructure sector from “buy” to “hold” for exactly that reason. “While we think a significant re-rating has been justified against the background of a business shutdown and global recession, we now think that valuations are high enough,” Stifel warned in mid-June.

Equally, seemingly more risky alternative assets may provide opportunities that should not be overlooked. In the debt sector, for example, Ewan Lovett- Turner picks out TwentyFour Income as well-placed to weather the storm. “It invests in a portfolio of European asset-backed securities, which benefit from structural protection against first losses and have historically shown very low levels of defaults,” he says. “I also believe there is the potential for capital growth given the portfolio has yet to participate in the recovery seen in wider credit markets.”

BioPharma Credit, which specialises in the largely pandemic-immune life sciences sector, is another interesting possibility.

Elsewhere, Killik’s Gilligan suggests the Hipgnosis Song Fund, which has invested in writers’ and singers’ back catalogues and earns returns when listeners stream the music it owns. “We can see the long-term growth potential in streaming,” Gilligan explains. “We have some modest exposure here, though we would prefer to see a longer track record and importantly, better visibility of cash conversion, before scaling up our investment.”

Alternative assets will undoubtedly play an increasingly important role in the portfolios of many income seekers, but in such an uncertain environment, there are risks here too. Spreading your bets will be a sensible option.