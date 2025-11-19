eyeQ: two cheap retail stocks to watch

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

JD Sports

Macro Relevance: 78%

Model Value: 85.98p

Fair Value Gap: -10.28% discount to model value

Dr Martens

Macro Relevance: 73%

Model Value: 89.20p

Fair Value Gap: -8.01% discount to model value

Data correct as at 19 November 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Tomorrow three retailers provide trading updates. The anecdotal evidence JD Sports, Dr.Martens and Boohoo Group provide will give us some sense of how the UK consumer is feeling heading into the Budget, plus the critical festive shopping period.

Two of these stand out on eyeQ and provide a timely reminder of how to best use our models - fair value gaps are important but only the first step. It’s valuation gap plus macro momentum that matters.

JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) screens as the cheapest. At 10.28% below eyeQ model value, it is very close to triggering a bullish signal. It is also notable that macro relevance has risen above our 65% threshold for a macro regime.

There is, however, a health warning. Macro conditions had been slowly improving over recent months but, over the last month, model value has fallen over 5%. Bulls would want to see that stabilise at a minimum to get really constructive.

Dr. Martens Ordinary Shares (LSE:DOCS) also screens as cheap and also suffers from the same caveat. eyeQ model value has started to roll over. It has fallen over 8% in the last month alone.

Again, a big fair value gap is the first step in the process of creating a signal - it highlights that the stock has become divorced from macro fundamentals. But macro momentum is equally critical. If conditions are deteriorating, a cheap valuation isn’t enough to trigger a bull signal.

That combination simply means the market has been quick to price in bad news. A discretionary overlay would need to see model value base and ideally turn higher, i.e. macro is turning from a headwind to a tailwind for that company.

In both these examples, value is building given JD and DOCS screen as cheap. But we need to see macro conditions improve.