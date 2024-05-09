eyeQ: two more cheap stocks for optimists

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Expedia

Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model Value: $137.749

Fair Value Gap: -23.49% discount to model value

Macro relevance: 70%

Data correct as at 9 May 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms.

Expedia, Booking.com, Airbnb – where next for travel stocks?

Last week it was Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE). This week it’s Airbnb Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:ABNB). Three travel-related stocks have all now warned that they’re experiencing a bit of a slowdown. All three have seen their share price take a hit.

Is this a sign that the “revenge travel” investment theme is coming to an end? That consumers are starting to feel the pinch and dial back on big-ticket spending items such as holidays?

Possibly. It does make sense. You’d imagine there can only be so much pent-up demand after Covid lockdowns before some kind of “new normal” re-establishes itself. Moreover, this earnings season has also seen the likes of Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) all warn that there are signs of fatigue among consumers.

But what is interesting is eyeQ’s model value for both Expedia and Airbnb is flatlining rather than heading lower. Macro conditions for both stocks have been improving throughout 2024. They’ve stopped going up, but they haven’t yet rolled over in any way.

That means that the recent sell-off has taken both into cheap territory on our smart machine. Expedia is 23.5% cheap on our model, while Airbnb is 6.83% cheap to overall macro conditions.

Some investors may prefer to wait and watch upcoming economic data to get a sense of whether the consumer is indeed becoming more cautious. Others may hope travel stocks benefit from a busy summer, including the Euros and Paris Olympics.

Either way, eyeQ will take all the macro stuff that impacts these stocks – economic growth, inflation, rate cuts, commodity prices - and disseminate it all into a single model value. A target price in effect.

And what we can say today, given all the information out there, is that a fair amount of bad news is now discounted into current levels. And, for eyeQ, that means the risk/reward is skewed and favours the optimists here.