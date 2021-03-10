Famous five: top overseas stocks for your ISA

Rodney Hobson is an experienced financial writer and commentator who has held senior editorial positions on publications and websites in the UK and Asia, including Business News Editor on The Times and Editor of Shares magazine. He speaks at investment shows, including the London Investor Show, and on cruise ships. His investment books include Shares Made Simple, the best-selling beginner's guide to the stock market. He is qualified as a representative under the Financial Services Act.

The outlook was problematic for European companies when, two years ago, I suggested five companies for UK investors looking to spread their ISA investments overseas before the financial year end. It has turned out much tougher than anyone could have imagined. So how have the famous five selections fared since March 2019?

The picks were solid, growing companies with worldwide brands in expanding markets, with good cash generation and growing profits, attributes that are particularly important for ISA selections.

Life has been particularly tough for French company L'Oreal (EURONEXT:OR), the world's largest cosmetics company, during the pandemic with the widespread closure of non-essential stores selling products such as make-up, hair colour, skin care and perfume.

Even so, it easily outperformed the beauty products market with revenue and pre-tax profits down only 6% in 2020 to €28 billion and €5.5 billion respectively. Confident that it will again outperform what should be a recovering market this year, L’Oreal has raised the dividend to €4, a 3.9% increase on 2019.