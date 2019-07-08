Five funds driving this portfolio to a record high

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Saltydog Portfolio at record high

Last week our most cautious portfolio, the Tugboat, ended the week at just over £65,400, setting a new all-time high.

At Saltydog Investor we believe that to make your current savings work harder you need to take a few simple steps:

Take advantage of the low-cost fund supermarket platforms and discount brokers.

Use tax-efficient wrappers like ISAs and SIPPs. The government has set up various schemes to encourage us to save more, and it is important to take full advantage of these.

Manage risk. By understanding how different funds are classified it is possible to tailor your portfolio to match your appetite for excitement.

Regularly monitor your progress and be prepared to change tack as conditions vary.

We launched our first 'demonstration' portfolio in November 2010 to help our members see how our principles could be put into action. We transferred £40,000 of our own money onto a trading platform and have been reporting on it ever since. Every week we look at the fund and sector performance from the previous week and decide if we need to make any changes. Since we started the portfolio it has gone up by 63%, with an average annual return of 5.9%.

We wanted to design a portfolio that would avoid any major drops in the markets, but still make reasonable progress when conditions are favourable.

Each week we provide performance data on Unit Trusts, Investment Trusts, OEICs and ETFs. This portfolio only invests in Unit Trusts and OEICs. When we review these funds, we break them down into their Investment Association sectors and then group them into our own Saltydog Groups, based on their historic volatility.

The groups are:

Safe Haven – very low risk, but also very low returns.

– very low risk, but also very low returns. Slow Ahead – normally a low risk level and often with adequate returns.

– normally a low risk level and often with adequate returns. Steady as She Goes – generally medium risk, with potentially higher returns.

– generally medium risk, with potentially higher returns. Full Steam Ahead – higher risk, with potentially the best returns. There are quite a few sectors that fall into this risk category and so we split them into Emerging Markets and Developed markets.

By managing the amount invested in each group, it is possible to control the overall volatility of the portfolio. Because of the cautious nature of the Tugboat we decided that we would never invest more than 10% in funds from the 'Full Steam Ahead' groups and always keep at least 70% in cash or the Safe Haven / Slow Ahead Groups. The balance would sit in the 'Steady as She Goes' Group.

Over the last year, we've seen markets around the world drop and then recover. In contrast, our Tugboat portfolio remained relatively level for most of the downturn and has started to pick up in the last few months.