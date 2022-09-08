Five steps to early retirement

Rachel Lacey looks at how to plan ahead for an early retirement and examines five steps you can take to get on track.

For many people early retirement is the financial goal. After a long career, working and saving hard, retirement is a welcome milestone. But let's not beat around the bush. Early retirement isn't easy at the best of times - throw in economic uncertainty and spiralling costs and it becomes harder still. That's not to say early retirement is impossible though, and if you really want to retire early, there are a number of positive steps you can take. Some may involve reframing some of your ideas around retirement, but with a bit of planning and a flexible mindset you might just be able to retire a year or two ahead of time. 1) Find out where you stand You can't make any decisions unless you know how much money you have to retire on. That means your very first step is to work out where you stand financially and the likely income you can expect when you retire. Start with finding out when you'll get your state pension and how much you will be eligible for. Then check your personal pension valuations (including all the workplace schemes you've paid into throughout your career) and tot up the value of all your other assets – savings accounts, ISAs, shares, rental properties and so on. Working out how much you'll need to retire isn't easy, you'll need to factor in how long you'll live, inflation and investment growth for starters. That's why it often makes sense to consult a financial adviser who can do some cash-flow modelling for you to show how long your money is likely to last. There is still plenty you can do to get your planning started yourself though and we've gathered together some helpful retirement planning tools here. How to plan for a comfortable retirement

Consolidate your pensions for a £60,000 retirement boost

2) Pump everything into your pension Now's the time to pay as much money as you can into your pension. Even though your retirement might be imminent, if you're planning to stay invested, you've still got a lengthy investment horizon. Plus, all your contributions will still be boosted by tax relief, equivalent to your rate of income tax, giving you an instant return on your investment. In addition to increasing monthly contributions, you might also want to consider paying in any lump sums. If you get a bonus at work for example, you can ask your employer to pay it direct into your pension rather than seeing its value whittled down by tax. Five ways to maximise your pension income

