Four AIM stars: Fevertree, Boohoo, AB Dynamics, YouGov

A dividend hike and plenty of Covid-19 defiance showed the best of AIM today as investors digested results from highly-rated Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Boohoo (LSE:BOO), AB Dynamics (LSE:ABDP) and YouGov (LSE:YOU).

The updates were positive for shares in all but AB Dynamics, with the vehicle testing firm unlikely to be out of favour for long given its strong reputation and high-growth record.

For investors starved of dividend income, Fevertree's annual results included a welcome final pay-out of 9.88p a share for payment in June. That's slightly lower than a year earlier, but the total for 2019 is still 4% higher than a year ago at 15.08p, worth more than £17 million.

Today's dividend award reflects the positive tone within the company's annual results, with good progress in key markets prior to Covid-19 particularly noticeable in the United States after the introduction of a new pricing strategy in January.

About 45% of its revenues are generated from the on-trade channel, but Fevertree looks to be well placed to cope with the shutdown of bars and restaurants thanks to a low level of fixed costs and a strong balance sheet boasting £128.3 million of cash at year-end.

The mood is also helped by strong sales in the off-trade (supermarkets, convenience stores, off-licences), both from initial buying ahead of lockdown and robust home consumption of tonics and other mixers in recent weeks.

Shares jumped 17% to 1,593p today after co-founder and CEO Tim Warrillow added that the company looked to be well placed once the current disruption and uncertainty ends.