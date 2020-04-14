Stockwatch: two coronavirus stocks where momentum favours the brave

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

On 31 March Novacyt launched a specific test for Covid-19 that offered various advantages and the stock’s smaller capitalisation has helped it soar currently to a value over £180 million with its price currently around 480p.

Recalling similar euphoria as the pre-2000 boom in technology stocks, Novacyt’s parabolic chart soared to over 500p last Thursday. Gilead can’t compete with this, given its much larger size, though should be less volatile.

Expectations are likely to remain elevated for both stocks given this pandemic will last months at best, these companies being at the forefront of development – hence there is a case to retain holdings, or even buy dips.

Gilead Sciences Inc - income statement year to end-Dec $ billion 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total revenue 32.0 30.3 26.1 22.2 22.3 Cost of revenue -4.1 -4.4 -4.5 -4.9 -4.7 Gross profit 27.9 25.9 21.6 17.3 17.6 Research & development -3.1 -4.7 -3.6 -4.2 -8.3 Selling & administrative -3.3 -3.3 -3.7 -4.1 -4.4 Operating profit 21.5 17.9 14.3 9.0 4.9 Pre-tax profit 21.7 17.1 13.5 7.8 5.2 Taxation -3.6 -3.6 -8.9 -2.3 0.2 Net profit 18.1 13.5 4.6 5.5 5.4 EPS basic ($) 12.4 10.1 3.5 4.2 4.2 EPS diluted ($) 11.9 9.9 3.5 4.2 4.2 Source: Gilead accounts

Revenue/profit growth unexciting, yet bumper cash reserves

The chief issue any Gilead shareholder would seek to fathom is the extent and capability of other drivers in its drugs portfolio, lest hopes for remdesivir are unfulfilled and for when expectations begin to look beyond the virus.

Novacyt is riskier in this regard, its previous work yet to prove earning power, although its reputation will enjoy a boost from Covid-19 and attention will shift to whether management can be similarly adept with new projects.

As the summary table of income statements shows, Gilead’s operating profit has fallen sharply in the last two years: in 2018 due to revenue 15% lower together with higher costs all-round, then in 2019 principally due to the R&D charge doubling.

Both setbacks could be seen as inherent dilemmas for pharma stocks however. Its third-quarter 2018 revenue was also hit by competition for hepatitis C drugs, where those sales fell over 50% to send net profit down 22%.

Its antiviral and HIV drugs enjoyed rising sales and R&D investment can be seen as a positive in such context.

2019 revenues rose just 1.5% and diluted earnings per share (EPS) measures were effectively flat, as if Gilead has marked time and needed a fresh impetus for sales.

Its HIV-related products were boosted primarily by the Biktarvy drug, and Yescarta which treats large B-cell lymphoma, soaring 73% albeit to $456 million relative to $16.4 billion for the HIV products. Meanwhile, hepatitis C sales eased 22%, continuing down to $2.9 billion.

So, it’s a mixed narrative that doesn’t altogether amount to a “hold” stance without the potential kicker from remdesivir.

Prior to Covid-19, consensus expectations were for only mid-single-digit annual earnings growth in 2020, putting Gilead on an expensive PEG ratio (price/earnings-to-growth) over 2.5x when optimally you are looking for sub 1.0.

More positively, the group enjoys a very strong rate of conversion of operating profit to free cashflow – nearing 100% in the last three years – supporting a meaningful yield around 4%, while also enabling debt reduction, which fell by $2.7 billion to $24.6 billion last year.

Remarkably, it also holds $24.7 billion cash, hence is nearly $100 million cash-positive; which underwrites substantial R&D investment besides payout potential.

Additionally, at end-2019 Gilead had $3.6 billion receivables due within 12 months, versus $9.8 billion liabilities within 12 months and $29.2 liabilities longer-term – for net liabilities of $10.7 billion. A balance sheet effectively bailed out by bumper cash.

Momentum is still likely to favour the brave

Such key fundamentals are why Gilead shares have bumped along in a quite volatile-sideways trend for the last three years.

Their downside risk is not as great as Novacyt from 480p – which faces reality checks first in terms of whatever revenue/profit actually arises for its tests, and then their duration.

The crux for both companies will be duration of Covid-19, where a global challenge over 12 months can quite easily sustain Novacyt’s valuation of £180 million even higher, also Gilead may benefit from further positive news on remdesivir.

Mind how Novacyt especially has attracted hot money. For now, and on both stocks: Hold.

