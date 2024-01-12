Four reasons to love your tax return as deadline looms

You’re not alone if the prospect of spending a cold, dark January afternoon completing your tax return fills you with dread.

From digging out all the paperwork you’ll need to finding your login details, let alone paying the bill, it always feels like a chore.

But should it really be that way?

Completing a tax return forces you to think about your income, your savings and investments as well as your pension. And, if you fully embrace the process, it can be an excellent tax-planning tool that could actually reduce the amount you need to pay.

Here’s how:

1) Claim a higher rate of tax relief on pension contributions

If you are making regular contributions into a personal pension you’ve arranged yourself, such as a SIPP, your tax relief will be applied “at source”. This means that only basic-rate tax relief is applied automatically. However, if you are a higher or additional rate taxpayer, you can use your tax return to claim back the additional 20% or 25% tax relief on your gross pension contributions that you are entitled to.

To do this you need to complete the payments into pensions section on your tax return, in the “tax reliefs” section. Enter the gross value of your contributions, which includes the 20% tax relief that will already have been applied. If you have been a higher-rate taxpayer for a while and haven’t claimed the relief you’re owed before, the good news is you can backdate your claim for up to four years.

If you have already completed your tax return, you can go back and update it before midnight on 31 January.

This relief can be offset against your tax bill for the year, reducing the amount you need to pay. Alternatively, if you are employed, you can request a change to your tax code which would bring down the amount of income tax that is deducted from your salary each month.

The situation might be different if you are saving into a workplace pension. Some schemes apply tax relief on a “net pay” basis. This means that your contributions are paid before tax has been deducted from your salary, meaning you get the correct amount of tax relief straightaway and you don’t need to submit a claim in your tax return.

The same applies if you make pension contributions using salary sacrifice.

2) Get tax back on donations to charity

It’s not just pension contributions that can earn you tax relief. If you make gifts to charity – and agree to Gift Aid – the charity will be able to claim basic rate (20%) tax relief on your donation. This means for every £100 you gift, the charity gets £125.

However, if you are a higher or additional rate taxpayer, you can claim back additional tax relief of 20% or 25% through your tax return. This equates to a further £25 for higher-rate taxpayers and £31.20 for those that pay the additional rate.

It’s down to you what you do with this money. You can donate it back to the charity or keep it yourself.

You can enter any donations to charity under the “charitable giving” section.

If you have been giving to charity regularly but weren’t aware you could do this, you can make a backdated claim for up to four years.

It can be a chore working out just how much you have given to charity, but if you start keeping a record it will be much more straightforward. It might even encourage you to donate more to your favourite charities.

The Gift Aid scheme doesn’t just apply to donations charities. You can also claim tax relief on any donations you make to community amateur sports clubs.

To ensure your donation benefits from Gift Aid, it is important to tick the Gift Aid box when you make your donation. You will also need to supply your name and address and declare that you are a UK taxpayer.