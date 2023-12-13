Six big pension changes to expect in 2024

It’s no exaggeration to say 2023 has been a seminal year for pensions.

Among the headlines, the government’s decision to scrap the lifetime allowance (LTA) – the amount you can build up in your pension without paying tax – took everyone by surprise, and the “pension pot for life” reforms could spawn the biggest shake-up to the workplace regime for more than a decade.

While savers stand to benefit from these changes, there is still a great deal of uncertainty as we head into 2024.

With a general election looming and the prospect of a new government, the pension landscape’s future is not set in stone. And although inflation has eased significantly, it may pose a threat to your retirement savings for some time yet.

With all this in mind, we outline what you need to know for 2024, and flag six big pension changes that could affect how you grow and protect your retirement wealth.

1) State pension boost

The government’s decision to maintain the triple lock for another year was warmly welcomed by retirees.

Pensioners are looking forward to an 8.5% rise to the state pension in April 2024, the second-biggest percentage rise in the last 30 years. This increase will take the full state pension from £10,600 to £11,502 a year, although those who retired before April 2016 are on a different system and many will only get £8,812 a year.

There are no other big state pension changes expected in 2024, and the government is unlikely to tinker with the existing system this side of the election.

2) Inflation eases but threat remains

Red-hot inflation is expected to cool next year, with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicting it will drop to around 2% by the end of 2024.

But some experts think it will prove more stubborn, meaning you might need to increase your savings to achieve the same standard of living in retirement. The good news is that, with wages rising faster than inflation, the cost-of-living crisis is beginning to ease, which will hopefully make pension contributions slightly more affordable.

If inflation continues to soften, your retirement savings may not have to work as hard to keep pace with rising prices. Finding inflation-beating returns was particularly tough 12 months ago when UK inflation was in double digits.

3) Dwindling tax breaks

Shrinking dividend and capital gains tax (CGT) allowances will make protecting your wealth from the taxman inside an ISA or pension even more important next year.

In April 2024, the CGT allowance - the investment profits you can realise every year without paying tax - is reducing to £3,000, down from £6,000 in 2023-24 and £12,300 in 2022-23.

Any gains that exceed this allowance are taxed at 10% and 20%, for basic-rate and higher-rate taxpayers, respectively. A capital gain of £10,000 outside of tax wrappers could leave you with a £1,400 tax bill, if you’re a higher-rate taxpayer.

Likewise, the amount of dividend income you can earn before paying tax is reducing to just £500 tax year, down from £1,000 this year and £2,000 in 2022. Current dividend rates are 8.75% for basic-rate taxpayers, 33.75% for higher-rate taxpayers and 39.35% for additional-rate taxpayers.

With an investment portfolio of £50,000 yielding 4% dividend income, you could end up paying up to £500 dividend tax on shares held outside an individual savings account (ISA) or self-invested personal pension (SIPP).

Acting before April to make use of this year’s allowances could potentially save a big tax bill down the line. For example, you could sell your existing investments, keeping any gain under the threshold for tax, and use the proceeds to re-buy investments inside a pension or ISA. This will shelter any future growth and income from the taxman.