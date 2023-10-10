Self-employed? Here’s the best way to save for your retirement

So, at some point you decided to make the leap. You ditched the financial security and routine of your 9-to-5 job and dived headfirst into the exciting but unpredictable world of self-employment.

And being your own boss, whether you freelance or employ others, has obvious appeal. You have the freedom and flexibility to live your working life on your own terms, something that many of us crave, and there’s no cap on what you can earn.

That said, self-employment isn’t all milk and honey. Not only is it hard graft but there’s lots of uncertainty, too. You also miss out on valuable financial benefits that your employed counterparts enjoy, such as paid holiday and life insurance – and perhaps most notably, a company pension.

Under auto-enrolment rules, you automatically join a company pension scheme shortly after you start a new job. All you need to do is commit 5% of your salary (within certain limits), and your employer must pay in 3%. There is little to no admin on your side, other than choosing where you’d like to invest your savings every month, and even then, there are default investment options.

But as auto enrolment isn’t available to self-employed workers, the responsibility of tucking enough away for retirement rests firmly on your shoulders. Here are some of the key questions you need to ask to help you retire on your own terms.

1) What’s the best way to save into a pension if I’m self-employed?

The way you choose to structure your self-employed affairs - either as a sole trader, in partnership with one or more others, or as a private limited company - can influence the most effective way to fund a pension.

Let’s unpack the various types of company structure and give you some steer on what might be best.

Sole traders, partnerships, and limited liability partnerships

Company structure

A sole trader is the simplest company structure. You run your business by yourself, which means you get to keep all the profits but are personally liable for any debts. You pay income tax on any profits, which is calculated by deducting any allowable expenses from your revenue. You also pay class 2 and class 4 National Insurance (NI).

Partnerships are structured and taxed in exactly same way as sole traders, except two or more people share the profits (although the share does not have to be equal) and they are jointly responsible for clearing debt.

A limited liability partnership is a bit like a standard partnership, but the owners and the business are considered separate entities. This means that should things go awry and the company folds, you are only liable for the money you invested in the business, so personal assets can’t be seized.

How to fund a pension

As owners of sole traders, partnerships and limited liability partnerships are taxed individually on profits, a personal pension, such as a SIPP, can be great way to save for your retirement. That’s because any pension payments you make are treated as personal contributions whether you fund them from your business bank account or not.

SIPPs have several features that can support the requirements for self-employed workers. There are a wide range of investment options, with the flexibility to pay in regular amounts or lump sums to suit your cashflow needs.

Anything you pay in each year, provided it’s within 100% of net profit or £60,000, gets an immediate 25% boost from the government in the form of up-front pensions tax relief. And if your profits exceed either £50,270 or £125,140, you might be able to claim back an extra 20% or 25%, respectively, via your tax return.

Private limited companies

Company structure

Private limited companies differ from the three outlined above, and in several ways. First, the company is owned by shareholders and run by directors. Your company could be single owner/director (in essence a freelancer or contractor using the limited company structure) or have multiple shareholders and directors. As with limited liability partnerships, shareholders are not personally responsible for any debt.

Second, any profits are subject to corporation tax and not income tax. You also might also pay both employer and employee NI on any salary you draw.

One of the upsides is that owner/directors have the flexibility to choose how to draw from profits. You can pay yourself a salary, take dividends, or use a mixture of the two.

How to fund a pension

If you’re an owner/director of a private limited company, you have a couple of options when it comes to pension funding.

You can either fund your SIPP via the company or make personal contributions as outlined above. Which option you choose may depend on how you draw profits from the business.

But in most cases, making payments from the company is the most tax-effective way. That’s because pension contributions are deemed an allowable business expense, so provided the ‘wholly and exclusively’ test is met, so there is no corporation tax to pay, which could save your business up to 25%.

In addition, unlike drawing the money as salary, making company pension payments escapes both employer and employee NI.

A further benefit is that the 100% of earnings rule does not apply. So even if you draw a small salary and the rest in dividends for tax planning reasons, you can still pay up to £60,000 a year into a pension and save corporation tax.

If you’d like to learn more about how a SIPP can help trim your corporation tax bill, check out this article.