Fresh optimism triggers another tech stock boom

Inflation cheer today kept Wall Street’s Magnificent Seven on a roll after last night’s strongest session for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares since November 2022.

This afternoon’s softer-than-forecast US inflation print of 3.3% boosted confidence that Federal Reserve policymakers have room to cut interest rates at least twice later this year.

The latest bout of Wall Street optimism pushed the S&P 500 index and tech-focused Nasdaq up by more than 1% to fresh records, with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) the only one of the Magnificent Seven mega-cap stocks to open lower.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) rose 3% in its strongest performance since last week’s stock split, while Apple added 4% to the 7% surge of last night that took its valuation back above the $3 trillion mark.

The return of the iPhone giant to a record high represents a swift turnaround in fortunes from two months earlier, when shares were 17% lower than December’s previous all-time high.

Investor concerns over its AI strategy were answered during this week’s Worldwide Developers Conference at the tech giant's headquarters in California, where it unveiled a suite of new features branded as Apple Intelligence as well as a new partnership with OpenAI.

Morgan Stanley responded to the launch by saying it now has “even greater conviction” that Apple is on the cusp of a multi-year product refresh. It said this confidence underpinned an overweight rating, $216 price target and $270 bull case valuation.

As the new AI functionality will be on just 8% of the current iPhone and iPad installed base, the Wall Street bank believes this autumn’s roll-out of the new personal intelligence system can ignite a fresh device refresh cycle among Apple’s 1.3 billion-plus users.

It adds that Apple shares have historically outperformed the market when replacement cycles are contracting. Apple Intelligence is due to be added to a new version of the iOS 18 operating system, which was also unveiled at this week’s conference.

One of today’s strongest Wall Street’s performances was by Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) after the cloud technology firm highlighted strong AI-led momentum in last night’s full-year results.

In the fourth quarter, it said it signed over 30 AI sales contracts totalling more than $12.5 billion — including one with OpenAI to train ChatGPT in the Oracle Cloud.

Chief executive Safra Catz expects double-digit revenue growth this fiscal year and for each successive quarter to grow faster than the previous quarter.

The shares opened today’s session more than 12% higher at $139.