eyeQ: Apple threat just one reason to worry about this stock

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ Discover:eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary ​​​​​ PayPal Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value: $61.45

Fair Value Gap: +5.12% premium to model value

Model relevance: 81% Data correct as at 12 June 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. PayPal’s stock price has bounced recently. That bounce has not been justified by macro conditions. eyeQ model value for the stock is, at best, range-bound; at worst, grinding slowly lower (it’s fallen 1.9% over the last four weeks) The divergence between the two leaves PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) just over 5% rich to where the big picture stuff such as growth and inflation say it “should” trade. It was 8.4% rich to model on Monday, which was towards the top end of recent Fair Value Gap ranges. It has already started to “catch-down” to macro conditions but has room to fall more. As always, further research on the stock is required to give the company fundamental perspective. But, even as a macro investor, we’re aware of some critical themes such as the idea that PayPal is threatened by the growth of buy-now,-pay-later providers. This week, the headlines coming out of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) are dominated by Apple Intelligence – Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s foray into the AI space. But they also announced the launch of “Tap to Cash”, their version of a peer-to-peer payments system that represents direct competition to PayPal. From a pure macro perspective, today’s US CPI report and Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting are critical. Tactical investors might want to wait and see if we get a low inflation/dovish Fed combination. That would lift equity markets generally. But, even if markets rally, we’d expect PayPal to lag given it already trades rich. And any bad news on the US inflation/interest rate outlook, and the stock looks especially vulnerable.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

These third-party research articles are provided by eyeQ (Quant Insight). interactive investor does not make any representation as to the completeness, accuracy or timeliness of the information provided, nor do we accept any liability for any losses, costs, liabilities or expenses that may arise directly or indirectly from your use of, or reliance on, the information (except where we have acted negligently, fraudulently or in wilful default in relation to the production or distribution of the information). The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. Equity research is provided for information purposes only. Neither eyeQ (Quant Insight) nor interactive investor have considered your personal circumstances, and the information provided should not be considered a personal recommendation. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult an authorised financial adviser.