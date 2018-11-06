The FTSE 100 shares grabbing headlines right now

After the October rollercoaster, today's flurry of updates from FTSE 100 index companies including DS Smith, AB Foods and WM Morrison come at the perfect time for investors keen to test the water on valuations.

Nowhere is this more relevant than at packaging firm DS Smith, whose share price slumped by a quarter last month on fears about consumer confidence and the impact of higher pulp and paper costs.

This performance probably wasn't what CEO Miles Roberts had in mind when he sat down with analysts on October 4 for a Capital Markets Day that covered industry growth drivers and the reasons why DS Smith is different.

Rather than inspiring confidence, the Amazon packaging supplier instead found itself in the sights of Odey Asset Management as the hedge fund took a reported £30 million bet against the stock.

Roberts, however, fired the perfect response today by revealing that sales and adjusted operating profits for the first half to October 31 will be "materially ahead" of a year earlier.

Significantly, DS Smith has been able to recover increased input costs from earlier in the year, as well as achieve good volume growth from its "highly resilient" fast-moving consumer goods division.

The company, which originally listed on the London stock exchange in the 1950s, offers a dividend yield just below 4%. Today, it said it anticipated cash flow from operations to be significantly ahead of a year earlier.

This was enough to lift shares by 2% to 386.90p, although that's still a long way short of the 524p seen in the summer. Rival Smurfit Kappa, which also endured a brutal October, was 20p higher at 2,510p today.