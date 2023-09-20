Fund Spotlight: buying India over China pays off for this fund

This week is United Nations Global Goals Week, celebrated annually to raise awareness and mobilise action as the target date for the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) approaches in 2030. These goals collectively provide a map to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all, ranging from battling poverty to keeping air clean in towns and cities.

However, there is a significant funding gap, with levels of investment significantly lower than needed to address such complex sustainable development challenges, especially in emerging markets.

A strongly aligned sustainable approach to emerging markets

Stewart Investors Global Emerging Markets Sustainability fund, through its fundamental investment process and pursuit of high-quality sustainable opportunities, presents a lesser-trodden geographic allocation for emerging market investors.

The strategy benefits from a strong team of 11 analysts, led by co-managers Sujaya Desai and Jack Nelson, all with deep knowledge of emerging markets. The team employs a long-term conservative investment approach. It seeks companies with low-risk future cash flows and high-quality management teams, which are well positioned for strong capital growth and both contribute to and benefit from sustainable development.

Stewart Investors boasts one of the most entrenched and successful sustainability philosophies in the industry with an approach to environmental, social and governance (ESG) ingrained across all team functions and investment strategies at the firm and a high standard of active engagement. Stewart Investors has also earned the Morningstar ESG commitment level of ‘Leader’ and is one of only eight firms to receive the highest rating.

The fund utilises a “bottom-up” approach, which means it pays little or no attention to the wider economic backdrop, and instead focuses specifically on the fundamentals of a business. Among the attributes the fund managers look for in companies are quality of management, financial performance, social and environmental impacts, and responsible business practices.

Although the strategy does not explicitly employ negative screening (avoiding investing in certain companies on sustainable grounds), the bottom-up approach ensures that companies involved in activities such as weapons, tobacco, fossil fuels, alcohol and gambling are excluded.

The fund has a compelling ESG-focused mandate that is diligent in its commitment to securing a more sustainable future through ensuring quality and integrity of its investments. The strategy achieves this by mapping investments against the SDGs to measure the positive impact a company is making.

Using the tool shown below, the managers can more clearly measure the contributions a company makes to any of the 17 SDGs. For example, 23 out of 53 companies in the portfolio contribute to Goal 3: Good Health and Wellbeing, while 21 contribute to Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth.

A recent addition to the portfolio, contributing to Goal 8, as well as Goal 1: No Poverty, was Aavas Financiers, provider of mortgage loans to low- and middle-income communities in rural India. A company with limited competition, strong foundations for growth and a commitment to providing affordable and accessible finance to rural communities.