Ethical and sustainable SIPPs

Ethical SIPP investment ideas

There’s a huge variety of ethical investment options you can choose for your SIPP. A good starting point is ethical funds and investment trusts that invest in companies that meet the managers’ criteria. You can also choose corporate bond funds run on an ethical basis.

Another option is an ethical exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks a sustainable index or excludes specific sectors.

If you want more control over exactly which businesses you invest in, you can also buy direct shares in companies that meet your own ethical criteria.

In addition to thinking about the type of investments you hold in your ethical SIPP, it’s also worth thinking about your own ethical priorities. For example, are there certain sectors that you want to avoid altogether such as weapons or tobacco? Or, would you prefer your pension to be invested in businesses that seek to make a positive difference to society or the environment?