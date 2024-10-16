Fund Spotlight: this fund taps into a powerful long-term trend

Global energy demand is expected to more than double in the next 25 years, coinciding with the urgent need for decarbonisation. Renewable energy use is projected to surge from 26% today to 90% by 2050, with the demand for smart energy solutions growing exponentially.

Smart energy refers to the use of advanced technology and systems to manage, produce, distribute and consume energy more efficiently, sustainably and reliably. This shift toward sustainable solutions offers significant long-term investment opportunities.

Adding to this momentum, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed by President Joe Biden in 2022, is a landmark US law aimed at reducing inflation and boosting the clean energy sector. The IRA allocates more than $369 billion (£282 billion) to energy security and climate change initiatives, with more than half the funding dedicated to US investments.

The act offers tax incentives, rebates and subsidies to encourage the development of renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), and energy-efficient technologies. By promoting domestic manufacturing and reducing reliance on fossil fuels, the IRA is expected to significantly accelerate the transition to smart energy in the US.

The Biden administration also recently finalised the increases to Chinese tariffs, and irrespective of whether the Republicans or the Democrats win next month’s election, it seems that the US government’s protectionist stance on trade with China is likely to stand. These tariffs include a 100% tax on EVs, 25% on lithium-ion EV batteries, 50% on photovoltaic solar cells, and a 50% tariff on semiconductors starting in 2025. This development provides a structural advantage for investors focusing on smart energy solutions, particularly within the US market and outside China.

The Polar Capital Smart Energy fund aims to capitalise on these favourable trends, with more than half the portfolio allocated to the US, investing in companies driving the transition to smart energy through technological innovations and services. The fund’s core focus is on decarbonisation and electrification, seeking long-term capital growth by investing in businesses aligned with the global shift towards a more sustainable energy sector.

The £250 million fund is managed by seasoned expert Thiemo Lang, who brings more than 20 years of experience in the alternative energy space. Supported by a highly specialised thematic equity team, Lang combines his engineering background with deep technical knowledge to identify investment opportunities.

What does the fund invest in?

The fund employs rigorous fundamental research to identify high-quality growth companies trading at attractive valuations. These companies must align with one of the four investment clusters identified in the smart energy sector: clean power generation, energy transmission and distribution, energy conversion and storage, and energy efficiency.

The latter constitutes between 40%-50% of the fund’s holdings, reflecting the focus on optimising the entire smart energy value chain.