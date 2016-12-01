Fund spotlight: Jupiter Strategic Bond

Our head of funds research offers a view on one of our Super 60 fund picks.

As we move into an environment where the central banks may start to raise interest rates in response to rising inflation expectations, investors are concerned that this could cause bond prices to fall and yields to rise.

Therefore, now more than ever, investors need to look beyond traditional ‘safe’ bonds and adopt a more flexible approach to address rising interest rates and inflation concerns. As such, strategic bond funds may be best placed to navigate the current environment.

What is it?

Jupiter Strategic Bond fund aims to provide income with the prospect of capital growth to provide a return higher than the Investment Association (IA) Sterling Strategic Bond sector average over the long term (at least five years), through investing in global bonds denominated in sterling or hedged back to sterling.

The fund is managed by the highly experienced Ariel Bezalel, head of fixed-income strategy at Jupiter, since its inception in June 2008, alongside Harry Richards, who has been a manager on the fund since 2019 and joined the firm in 2011. The pair are further supported by the wider, well-resourced fixed income team at Jupiter.

This is a ‘go anywhere,’ high-conviction fund, meaning the managers are able to seek out the best opportunities within the fixed-interest universe on a global basis while carefully managing downside risk. The team adopts macroeconomic investing and dynamic asset allocation by focusing on asset allocation, security selection and duration management.

Bonds are picked based on the managers’ view of the global economy, assessing how much risk is appropriate to take, and which sectors and countries offer the best opportunities, considering factors such as inflation, interest rates and economic growth. The managers also integrate analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment process.

What does it invest in?

Jupiter Strategic Bond fund has the freedom to invest across the globe as well as within a range of fixed-income securities including high-yield bonds, investment-grade bonds, government bonds and convertibles.

In terms of bond exposure, the portfolio is mainly made up of corporate bonds at 60% of the portfolio, this is followed by government bonds at around 30%, the floating rate notes at 8%, with an average credit rating of BBB-. They may also use derivatives to protect the strategy in a declining bond prices environment. The fund is around one quarter invested in the UK and around one quarter invested in North America. Other top geographical exposures include Europe ex UK and Asia-Pacific ex Japan.