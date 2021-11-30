Falling funds: when should investors cut their losses?

Practical pointers on how to decide whether to sell, hold or buy more of a fund or trust that is not delivering.

It is never easy to call time on an investment that has disappointed. Selling at a loss effectively means admitting defeat – and this is something that all investors struggle with because, as humans, we feel the pain of a loss more acutely than the pleasure of a gain.

“It is easy to understand why buying is a more enjoyable stock market experience, unless you are selling to bank a large profit,” explains John Husselbee, head of multi-asset at Liontrust Asset Management.

Nevertheless, there is still much to be said for having a clear sell discipline in place, whether it is at a profit or a loss. Drawing a line under an investment that has gone wrong will allow you to move on and hopefully to allocate money to an alternative fund or investment trust with better prospects.

However, there is always the risk that you get the timing of your sale wrong. Some nervous investors will have learned this the hard way in March last year: as markets tumbled, they panicked and sold out at what turned out to be the bottom, missing out on the dramatic recovery that followed.

So if you are holding a fund or investment trust that has disappointed, how can you decide whether to sell out or hold on in the hope that performance improves?

The starting point is to consider why you invested in the fund or trust in the first place, and whether it is fulfilling the role you intended.

“A classic example would be if you bought an investment trust for income and it is no longer delivering, then you should move on to something else,” explains Andrew Lister, head of closed-end fund strategies at Abrdn.

Understanding performance

The next step is to consider why the fund has disappointed. How does performance compare to the index or peers? For example, if the fund has outperformed peers in spite of challenging market conditions and you are still comfortable gaining exposure to the underlying market, this could be a sign to hold on.

Lister never sells out of an investment trust purely based on performance. He says it is important to look beyond the headline numbers to get a handle on why the fund has disappointed. “Our number one reason for selling is usually because we can’t understand why it is doing badly,” he adds.

As an investor, you can stay on top of a manager’s latest positioning by reading the fund’s monthly factsheets, as well as ad hoc commentaries and videos. Meanwhile, investment trust investors have access to annual and half-year reports, which should shed light on the fund manager’s thinking.

Lister notes that it is important to consider whether the fund manager’s latest commentary provides context for performance. From the fund manager’s perspective, he says “it is always better to be candid than to window dress”.

He highlights Nick Train as a good example of a fund manager who has been open and honest with Finsbury Growth & Income (LSE:FGT) trust’s investors about why the portfolio has underperformed in recent times, particularly in light of a number of stock-specific issues.

David Lewis, co-head of strategy for Jupiter’s multi-manager Merlin fund range, agrees that context is crucial when it comes to understanding why a fund has disappointed. “Is it a number of stocks that has driven the poor performance or has the manager systemically got a bias to a certain area that has been out of favour?” he asks.

Lewis adds that it is important to consider how the fund manager has responded to these challenges. For example, have they added to a stock that has gone wrong or opted to sell out?

“We are generally buying into managers who are stock pickers, who are aware of their sector positioning but are not beholden to it. They can have significant biases and that can lead to out or underperformance at different times.

“What we are less willing to accept are managers who are making poor judgement calls on stocks because we are trying to fundamentally buy people who are good at picking companies. If they are making lots of stock-specific errors, that is a very challenging thing for us to live with,” he explains.

This is why Lewis and his team look for managers with a strong sell discipline.

“A degree of investment is luck and judgement, so you have got to be aware that managers will have individual situations go wrong. But you also want to see people with a strong sell discipline within their process, so that when things go wrong with an underlying stock, they have a strategy to deal with it,” he says.