How fund investors can protect and profit from higher interest rates

The Bank of England’s decision in November to keep interest rates at just 0.1% took some investors – and economists – by surprise. Just days before the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its monthly meeting on the level of interest rates, the Bank’s governor, Andrew Bailey, had warned it would have to act against rising inflation; moreover, Bailey had already said higher interest rates before Christmas were a distinct possibility. In the end, the MPC took the view that it needed to see more economic data before acting decisively.

Nevertheless, most economists believe higher interest rates are on the way. The UK’s inflation rate rose to 4.2% in October, well ahead of the Bank’s 2% target. And it expects prices to climb more quickly in the months ahead, to around 5% by next spring. Economic growth disappointed in the third quarter of the year – perhaps vindicating the MPC’s caution - with UK GDP expanding by only 1.3%. But the Bank hopes much of this can be explained by supply chain disruption and consumers’ ongoing anxieties about Covid-19.

Higher interest rates may arrive within weeks, says Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at the asset manager Abrdn. “We expect a hike in rates to come through in December, when policymakers will have at least some tentative evidence on how employment has performed after the furlough scheme end,” he says. “The message to investors is that rate hikes are coming soon, but not to hang too closely on every speech and interview by rate setters.”

This is not a UK-specific phenomenon, with inflation – and interest rate expectations – rising across much of the developed world. In the US, inflation hit 6.2% in October, the highest level for more than 30 years, with markets now expecting the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next year. In Europe, eurozone inflation has now hit 4.1%, more than twice the European Central Bank’s target rate.

Against this backdrop, some central banks around the world have already begun to turn their back on the ultra-low interest rate policies pursued to support the economy during the Covid-19 crisis. Even if inflation proves to be transitory – bound up in those hopefully short-term supply chain problems – policymakers feel the need to be seen to act. South Korea, Brazil, Norway and New Zealand have all raised rates in recent months. Some central banks are moving aggressively: Poland raised rates by 0.4 percentage points in October and by another 0.75 points in November.

Global stock markets have begun adjusting to this shifting monetary policy outlook. Even the best-performing equity markets this year, including the US, paused for breath in November, as investors began to worry that higher prices and rising interest rates might act as a brake on the post-pandemic global economic recovery.

Rotate towards interest rate winners

Still, rising interest rates affect different sectors of the stock market in different ways. “Rotate yes, exit no,” says Russ Koesterich, a portfolio manager at BlackRock, of how investors should reconsider their equity holdings in a rising rate environment. “A change in the rate environment does lead to changing sector and style preferences.”

As one example, he points to defensive sectors such as utilities and consumer staples, often bought for their dividends – these struggle to keep pace with higher inflation and look less competitive as interest rates rise.

Also on the downside, warns Tracy Zhao, senior funds analyst at interactive investor, “rising inflation is a headwind for long-duration equities”. By that, she means sectors of the market where valuations are based on future cash flows that companies are expected to deliver in the more distant future. These sectors – technology and healthcare are the classic examples – are much more sensitive to interest rate movements.

This is because analysts work out the value of those future earnings by discounting them back to today according to bond yields; higher interest rates mean higher bond yields – and therefore lower valuations for long-duration stocks. Indeed, November’s stock market slowdown was led by technology stocks, with top performers such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) falling sharply.