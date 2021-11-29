Hidden gems: 12 funds and trusts that deserve the limelight

The shiniest things come in small packages, as we discovered when we asked professional investors to unveil the sub-£300 million funds worth unwrapping.

Over the past couple of years, there have been various examples of big funds continuing to swell in size amid high demand from investors – most notably Fundsmith Equity and Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT).

It can pay to think outside the box, however. Analysts and professional investors, from financial advisers and wealth managers to multi-managers, see value in propositions that have fund managers at the helm with proven track records but for whatever reason have relatively low amounts of assets.

Here, they reveal a dozen – six funds and six investment trusts – with assets below £300 million that could be worth unwrapping.

Allianz UK Listed Opportunities

Kingswood, a wealth manager, bought the Allianz UK Listed Opportunities fund in late 2018 and is surprised it is not bigger than its current size of £132 million.

“One reason could be its value style, which has been out of vogue for most of the past decade,” says investment analyst Sam Buckingham. Despite this style headwind, Matthew Tillett, manager since the strategy’s launch in 2011, has presided over outperformance of the FTSE All-Share index in the last six calendar years.

“The fund’s relatively high volatility due to its small- and mid-cap bias could be another reason,” added Buckingham. “But even when looking at risk-adjusted returns performance has been impressive.”

ES River and Mercantile UK Recovery

The £216.2 million ES River & Mercantile UK Recovery fund has experienced similar headwinds given its focus on the unloved UK market and value stocks particularly.

Managers Hugh Sergeant and Will Lough use ‘Moneypenny’, River and Mercantile’s proprietary stock screening system, to generate ideas from companies of all sizes.

The multi-manager team at BMO Global Asset Management initiated a position in the fund in July 2018 to get exposure to a “diverse, well-thought out value offering to complement other funds held”, says investment manager Kelly Prior. The move is paying off: the fund is a top decile performer over the past year. The fund has been in interactive investor’s Super 60 list since launch, January 2019.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust

Run by the highly experienced smaller companies duo Gervais Williams and Martin Turner, Miton UK Microcap (LSE:MINI) has around 80% of its £106.2 million assets in FTSE AIM stocks.

“UK equities have not been front and centre in asset allocators’ minds, let alone the smaller end of UK small-caps, but there are exceptional companies in this part of the market that experienced active equity investors can access, particularly with the benefit of the investment trust structure,” says Anthony Leatham, head of investment companies research at Peel Hunt.

He regards the trust’s discount as attractive (currently 5%), particularly considering its annual redemption feature, which allows shareholders the opportunity to exit at or close to net asset value (NAV).

Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity

This £125 million Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity fund is a very recent purchase for Casterbridge Wealth, having been added to its sustainable impact portfolios in mid-October.

The discretionary fund manager likes the fact that the team conducts its own sustainability analysis instead of relying on external data. “This allows it to gain much greater clarity on the underlying companies and then actively engage on planned business developments,” says research analyst Annie Borg.

“Although a couple of years old, the team hasn’t marketed it heavily and we don’t expect this leader in the UK sustainable space to stay small for long.”

Climate Assets

A constituent of interactive investor’s ACE 40 list of best-in-class ethical investments, Quilter Cheviot’s £264 million Climate Assets Fund has significantly outperformed over the longer term under the stewardship of long-standing manager Claudia Quiroz.

She has two decades’ experience in sustainable, ethical and responsible investing and favours businesses driving solutions to some of the world’s toughest challenges – from climate change and resource scarcity to population shifts.

Dzmitry Lipski, head of fund research at interactive investor, deems it suitable for investors with a balanced risk appetite, seeking to invest in sustainability and environmental technologies with lower volatility than other growth investments.