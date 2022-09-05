The funds benefiting from the energy crisis

Saltydog investor has noticed another period of strong performance for natural resources funds and is considering investing more into the sector.

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation. As momentum investors we are always looking for trends in the markets. We want to invest in sectors that are going up and avoid the ones that are going down. Unfortunately, this year most have been going down. It looks like there is going to be a global recession and stock markets around the world are struggling.

There was a pickup in July, when most of the stock market indices that we track went up, but that trend reversed in August. Most are now showing losses after the first eight months of the year. This general downturn is also reflected in the performance of the funds that we monitor on a weekly basis. Nearly 90% are lower now than they were at the beginning of the year, and most of the Investment Association sectors are showing losses. Saltydog: the two Baillie Gifford funds we’ve just bought

