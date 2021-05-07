Funds Fan: Baillie Gifford on resilient income investing

The team discuss the Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) and cryptocurrency, meeting company management and fund manager trading decisions, and the funds and trusts in favour among investors.

They are joined by Toby Ross, fund manager of the Baillie Gifford Responsible Global Equity Income fund, which is one of interactive investor’s ACE 40 recommendations. In the interview, Toby explains why investors should focus on long-term dividend growth rather than targeting companies with high dividend yields.

Highlights

01:09 Scottish Mortgage, cryptocurrency and professional investor interest in the asset class

04:22 “Whatever your view of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, a lot of people want to own and trade it and that's not going to go away anytime soon.”

06:35 Most popular funds and trusts among investors in April

07:31 Baillie Gifford's Toby Ross joins the podcast

09:00 “We think the question that income investors should be asking themselves isn't what's the yield today, but what's the dividend going to be in 10 years' time?”

10:40 “Go for growth compounders that can pay dividends as they grow. That's what's going to work best for income investors over the long run.”

19:45 Fund spotlight: introducing a new addition to our Super 60 list of rated investments: the WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity ETF (LSE:WCOB)