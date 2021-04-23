Funds Fan: best funds so far in 2021 and ethical income investing

The team discuss the comeback of fund manager Mark Barnett, standout fund performers of the first quarter and the benefits of boutique firms.

Later, Simon Moon, co-manager of the Unicorn UK Ethical Income fund, joins the programme. The fund invests in mid and small-cap firms and appears on our ACE 40 ethical rated list of investments. Simon discusses investing ethically and the outlook for dividends for the rest of 2021.

Highlights

01:03 Mark Barnett’s return to fund management

03:12 Boutique fund firms: creative freedom for fund managers?

05:40 The best and worst-performing funds in Q1: small-cap stars, gold, the reflation trade and the revival of value

07:37 500 exchange-traded funds added to Investment Association fund sectors: why it’s good news for investors

09:15 Unicorn UK Ethical Income fund manager Simon Moon joins the podcast

18:57 Fund Spotlight: Marlborough Multi-Cap Growth, one of our Super 60 fund choices