Funds Fan: equity funds in favour and Liontrust Special Situations interview
21st May 2021 10:18
Loading
Share on
In this episode, the team examine which equity fund sectors are popular among investors and consider high-yielding investment trusts.
Later, Anthony Cross, manager of the Liontrust Special Situations fund, which appears on interactive investor’s Super 60 rated list of investments, joins the podcast. In the interview, he tells us what he looks for in businesses and discusses the fund’s performance during the Covid-19 sell-off and subsequent recovery. Cross also names a couple of shares with strong pricing power that are well placed to cope with rising levels of inflation.
Highlights
00:48 Equity funds in vogue, but which sectors are investors plumping for?
02:39 European stock markets hit record highs, but funds remain out of favour. We explain why.
05:33 UK equity income investment trusts: the high yielders
07:34 Anthony Cross of the Liontrust Special Situations fund joins the podcast
09:44 Assessment of the fund’s performance in 2020: the UK’s market fall and recovery
11:34 “We had some very nice performance from a number of our AIM companies. Firms such as Gamma Communications (LSE:GAMA), and YouGov (LSE:YOU).”
14:15 Inflation, intellectual property and engineering businesses
19:47 Fund spotlight: the CRUX European Special Situations fund, one of our Super 60 fund choices.
- Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.