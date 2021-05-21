Funds Fan: equity funds in favour and Liontrust Special Situations interview

In this episode, the team examine which equity fund sectors are popular among investors and consider high-yielding investment trusts.

Later, Anthony Cross, manager of the Liontrust Special Situations fund, which appears on interactive investor’s Super 60 rated list of investments, joins the podcast. In the interview, he tells us what he looks for in businesses and discusses the fund’s performance during the Covid-19 sell-off and subsequent recovery. Cross also names a couple of shares with strong pricing power that are well placed to cope with rising levels of inflation.

Highlights

00:48 Equity funds in vogue, but which sectors are investors plumping for?

02:39 European stock markets hit record highs, but funds remain out of favour. We explain why.

05:33 UK equity income investment trusts: the high yielders

07:34 Anthony Cross of the Liontrust Special Situations fund joins the podcast

09:44 Assessment of the fund’s performance in 2020: the UK’s market fall and recovery

11:34 “We had some very nice performance from a number of our AIM companies. Firms such as Gamma Communications (LSE:GAMA), and YouGov (LSE:YOU).”

14:15 Inflation, intellectual property and engineering businesses

19:47 Fund spotlight: the CRUX European Special Situations fund, one of our Super 60 fund choices.