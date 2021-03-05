Funds Fan: top fund sectors and Artemis US Smaller Companies interview
Kicking off the podcast, the team discuss the performance of fund sectors since the Covid-19 sell-off a year ago and the investment trusts that would have created ISA millionaires. Later, Cormac Weldon, who oversees Artemis US Smaller Companies, is our fund manager guest. The fund is one of our Super 60 fund choices.
Highlights
00:47 - How funds sectors have performed since the Covid 19 sell-off: the strength of China and Asia-Pacific
04:05 - Growth vs value: our figures reveal that ii customers aren’t giving up on growth: Scottish Mortgage was once again the most-bought investment trust in February
05:56 - Trusts that would have made you an ISA millionaire
08:04 - Cormac Weldon of the Artemis US Smaller Companies fund joins the podcast
13:36 - “After every recession comes a recovery”
20:07 - Introducing the ii ACE 40 trust: Syncona (LSE:SYNC)
