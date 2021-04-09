Funds Fan: UK funds back in form and post-Covid recovery share ideas
The team begin by discussing the standout performance of three UK fund sectors before questioning how long the post-pandemic boom might last.
Later, Guy Anderson, portfolio manager of the JP Morgan Mercantile (LSE:MRC) investment trust, joins the podcast to discuss his outlook for dividends in 2021, and stocks to play the post-pandemic themes of ‘recovery and consumption’, and ‘industrial recovery’.
Time-stamped highlights
01:09 UK funds: three sectors performing strongly in the first quarter
02:19 How long will the post-pandemic economic boom last?
04:19 Dividend hero City of London (LSE:CTY) investment trust re-enters our ranking of the month’s most-bought trusts.
06:41 JP Morgan Mercantile’s manager Guy Anderson joins the podcast
09:26 “Since ‘Pfizer Monday’, our benchmark is now up over 30% in just five months and Mercantile has managed to keep track with that.”
09:51 The greatest single contributor to performance has been National Express (LSE:NEX).
17:21 Fund Spotlight: we focus on the River and Mercantile UK Recovery Fund, one of our Super 60 choices
