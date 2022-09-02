Funds Fan: why fund size matters, and Fundsmith challenger interview

Later in the podcast, Sam interviews Gerrit Smit, fund manager of Stonehage Fleming Global Best Ideas Equities . It is a strategy where comparisons can be drawn to Fundsmith Equity – it invests in high-quality growth shares, has low turnover and is highly concentrated with fewer than 30 stocks. Sam and Gerrit discuss finding great companies, what a recession might mean for earnings of so-called quality companies, and why fund performance has been disappointing this year.

Kyle Caldwell and Sam Benstead discuss the latest fund and investment trust news; including recent research from Morningstar that debunked the widely held view that funds with a large amount of assets underperform small funds. The duo also discuss investment trust gearing, and F&C Investment Trust (LSE:FCIT) ’s promotion to the FTSE 100.

