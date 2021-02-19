Funds Fan: Woodford’s return and the BMO sustainable fund range

interactive investor’s Kyle Caldwell and Tom Bailey begin by debating the return of fallen star fund manager Neil Woodford and his apology to investors.

Later, Simon Holmes, lead fund manager of the BMO Sustainable Universal MAP range, joins the podcast to discuss the three multi-asset sustainable funds that are part of our Quick-Start range for beginner investors. Finally, one of our analysts examines the Guinness Asian Equity Income fund, which appears on the ii Super 60 rated funds list.

Highlights

01:01 Neil Woodford’s comeback



03:20 “An apology is unusual in fund management”: the team consider other managers who have said sorry in the past



08:25 BMO’s Simon Holmes joins the podcast to discuss BMO’s range of low-cost sustainable multi-asset funds



09:45 “We designed our broader Universal range to deliver active management at passive prices across a whole range of funds with different risk targets.”



10:30 “In December 2019, we added three sustainable funds to the range - Cautious, Balanced and Growth.”



11:33 The performance of the three sustainable funds in their first year



12:37 Which fund out of Cautious, Balanced and Growth is likely to be the best performer over three to five years?



13:45 BMO’s Invest, Avoid and Improve framework



20:26 Introducing the Super 60 fund Guinness Asian Equity Income

