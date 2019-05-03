12 shares for the future

More on the melt-up later. First, sharp-eyed readers may have noticed creeping changes in the score-sheet tacked onto the end of every share I evaluate...

New order

The system remains the same, we're still looking for profitable, resilient, adaptable and equitable businesses at attractive share prices. Each criterion receives a score from zero to two except the final one, the company's valuation, which is scored between minus two and two. The maximum score remains ten too.

From today I have rephrased the criteria to make them a bit clearer and starting with my profile of Howdens (LSE:HWDN) three weeks ago I have swapped number two and number three round. These are the newly phrased criteria in the new order:

1. Does the business make good money?2. What could prevent it from growing?3. How will it overcome these challenges?4. Will we all benefit?5. Are the shares cheap?

You are forgiven if you cannot see much difference. It is a modest change in presentation, but the old order put the cart before the horse. Let me explain...

Good strategy

The framework I use to determine whether a company is resilient and adaptable was invented by someone else, a strategy expert called Richard Rumelt. Rumelt says the kernel of a good strategy has three components:

1. The diagnosis explains the nature of the challenge facing the company, simplifying reality by identifying critical aspects of its situation.2. The guiding policy is the overall approach to overcoming the obstacles identified in the diagnosis.3. Coherent actions are coordinated steps that work together to accomplish the guiding policy.

Logically enough, the diagnosis in Rumelt's schema comes before the guiding policy and coherent actions. A doctor, he says, must diagnose a disease before he can decide on treatment (a guiding policy) and prescribe rest, therapies, medicines and so on (coherent actions).

Rumelt's book is for business people and strategists but investors also need to diagnose the challenges a company faces before we can evaluate its strategy, the policy it will use and the steps it will take to overcome those challenges. When I am thinking about a firm’s strategy, I want to understand whether it addresses the risks, which is why I have put risks, the things that will test its resilience, before strategy, how it will adapt to them.

Sadly, there is a flaw in my cunning plan. It is much easier for a strategist within a company to establish the challenges it faces than an outsider, like an investor. Companies do not always explain their strategies well, and it will not always be possible to identify one or more of the elements of strategy. Sometimes we have to infer.

But the closer we get to a full appreciation of all three aspects of strategy, the better our understanding of the business and its prospects and the better our understanding, the more competent we will be to buy or sell the shares, and hold them when incidental events trouble other shareholders.

You may wonder why I bother with criteria one and four. Surely if we can find a business where the risks are contained and the strategy addresses them we are onto a good thing?

The fourth criteria is there because I believe the fruits of the business should be distributed fairly. There is not much point in investing if shareholders are not going to get their fair share of the company’s prosperity, and it probably does not have a prosperous future if employees do not. If the company gouges customers we all probably lose.

The first criterion, profitability, is there to remind me that I am not sufficiently confident in my understanding of businesses that have not already proven they can make money.

Diagnosis: potential ex-growthitis

I tend to use Howdens, the kitchen supplier, as an example of a company that explains itself well because it is explicit about it's guiding policy. You will see it written on its signage, and on the side of vans. Here is a picture I nicked off the Internet. See if you can spot the guiding policy: