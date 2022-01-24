Here’s why UK shares will pay lower dividends in 2022

Drilling down into the dividend data shows the recovery has been uneven. We explain why.

UK dividends staged a recovery in 2021, but the outlook for the next 12 months is less rosy with overall payouts forecast to fall, according to Link Group’s dividend monitor. In 2021, UK dividends rose by 46.1% to £94.1 billion, taking the total close to 2017 levels, as companies restarted paying dividends to shareholders having paused or cancelled payouts during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, UK dividend payments stood at £61.9 billion, falling 44% from their pre-pandemic levels in 2019. However, drilling down into the data shows the recovery has been uneven. Various sectors hit hard by the pandemic have continued to cut dividend payouts – including airlines, leisure and travel. Oil dividends were also lower because reductions in 2020 spilled over into 2021. Telecoms was the other main casualty, following BT (LSE:BT.A)’s dividend cut. In addition, typically defensive sectors, such as food, basic consumer goods and pharma, kept payouts flat. The big dividend winner was mining companies. Link Group notes that the sector had a heavy influence on overall dividend growth. Mining companies contributed £21 billion of dividends. In 2020, the sector delivered dividends of £8 billion. The report notes: “It was a very unbalanced year with excessive dependence on mining companies, whose booming profits meant payouts were three times larger than the long-term average. Together they accounted for almost a quarter of the UK total last year, and were by far the biggest contributor to the year’s increase in dividends overall.” Funds and trusts four professionals are buying and selling: Q1 2022

Bull and bear points for major equity markets at start of 2022

Where to invest in Q1 2022? Four experts have their say The second most significant driver of growth was banks restoring their payouts, having last year been given the green light to do so by the regulator. In 2020, when the pandemic hit, banks were told to stop paying dividends. The industrials sector also help drive dividend growth, although the report notes that its payouts remain a quarter below pre-Covid 19 levels. Special dividends hit a record high of £16.9 billion – three times higher than their normal level. Mining companies were again the big influence, accounting for £6 billion. Underlying payouts, which strip out special dividends, rose more modestly, up 21.9% to £77.2 billion.