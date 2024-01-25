How to find winning stocks during a cost-of-living crisis

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Over the past couple of years, high inflation and interest rate rises mean consumers have tightened their belts. This has proved a challenging backdrop for UK consumer stocks. However, as ever, there are both winners and losers. Joining Kyle to discuss how he's been approaching investing in consumer stocks during the cost-of-living crisis is fund manager David Smith, of Henderson High Income (LSE:HHI), an investment trust. Smith also explains how he started adjusting the portfolio as the pace of inflation slowed, and in anticipation of interest rates cut over the next year.

Stocks mentioned in the podcast include: B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME), Whitbread (LSE:WTB), Diageo (LSE:DGE), Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Coca-Cola HBC AG (LSE:CCH) and Britvic (LSE:BVIC).

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.