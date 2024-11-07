How IHT on pensions could impact your retirement choices

Among the headline measures announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in her Autumn Budget was the decision to scrap the inheritance tax (IHT) exemption on unspent pensions from April 2027.

The policy was flagged as a “soft target” in the lead up to the event, but giving it the green light still proved deeply controversial.

Many savers have plumped up their pensions in recent years to harness the IHT-swerving perks, while others have transferred from defined benefit (DB) to defined contribution (DC) schemes for intergenerational wealth planning purposes. Both groups will naturally feel their previously savvy tactics have been thwarted.

Furthermore, Reeves’ move to prolong the freeze on IHT thresholds until 2030 means estates will be hit from both sides: not only will more of your assets be subject to IHT in a few years’ time, the tax-free amount you can pass down will continue to erode in “real terms”.

Over the next two and a half years those impacted by this change will have some vital decisions to make. The estate planning process may require careful rejigging to limit the amount of tax your loved ones are hit with.

Let’s answer some of the key questions you may have about pensions and IHT based on what we know so far.

1) What’s happening and when specifically?

From 6 April 2027, unspent pensions will be brought into the scope of IHT. Currently pensions assets are considered outside the estate and so escape the tax which is levied at a flat rate of 40% on anything that isn’t exempt.

The tricky thing right now from a planning point of view, is that passing away either before or after the point the change takes effect could throw up vastly different tax implications for your loved ones.

2) How many people will this impact?

The government estimates around 49,000 estates a year that have pensions will face an inheritance tax bill, comprising 10,500 dragged into the IHT net, and 38,500 facing a larger tax bill.

3) Which types of pension arrangements will be affected?

The short answer is that where there are death benefits, most. It makes more sense to cover what’s not included.

Any scheme that provides a dependent’s pension, whether DB or DC, will be outside the estate calculation. But any income from these schemes will be taxed at the beneficiary’s marginal rate of income tax

Any charity lump sum benefits will escape IHT. To note, these are included in the estate calculation but will be IHT exempt provided the payment is made to a qualifying charity. ​​

4) How will my heirs be taxed on inherited pensions from April 2027?

This depends on several factors.

While IHT can apply to pensions whenever you die, if you pass away before the age of 75 the funds can be paid out free from income tax.

If death occurs after your 75th birthday, beneficiaries will pay income tax at their marginal rate on anything taken out. The double whammy of IHT and income tax could mean an effective rate of 52%, 64% or 67% – depending on whether – when added to other income – it falls into the basic (up to £50,270), higher (£50,271 to £125,140) or additional (£125,141+) band.

So, if the value is significant, it might be more tax efficient for the recipient to keep the money in the pension wrapper and wait until retirement, when they have likely dropped to a lower tax band, to start making withdrawals. That said, some may not be afforded this luxury.

5) Will the spousal exemption and tax-free allowances apply?

Yes, they will. If you leave your residual pension savings to a spouse or civil partner, no IHT is payable. It’s only on the second death that IHT comes into play.

However, if you’re unmarried, IHT could apply to whoever you leave the pension to.

In addition, just because pensions are being brought into the scope of IHT, doesn’t mean your loved ones will necessarily pay it. If your total assets on death are below your tax-free threshold, no IHT is levied.

As such, an important task is to calculate your tax-free allowance. Everyone gets £325,000 (nil rate band), and if you own a home that’s left to direct descendants (children, grandchildren, etc), you could get a further £175,000 (residence nil rate band). As these allowances are transferrable to spouses and civil partners, you could pass on up to £1 million tax free.

Due to the complexities here, particularly around the residence nil rate band which reduces by £1 for £2 your estate exceeds £2 million, legal advice to see where you stand will be hugely beneficial.