How to invest ethically on the AIM market   

Investors are increasingly looking for ethical opportunities in small-cap stocks, and AIM has plenty of them. Our award-winning AIM writer looks at the issues and an ESG scorecard for smaller companies.

The topic of environmental, social and governance (ESG) information and reporting has gained significant momentum in the past few years, and this year investors are even more engaged, demanding greater disclosure and basing their investment decisions on the information provided.

The main driver of ESG was previously government and industry regulation, but investor enthusiasm means it is being taken increasingly seriously, particularly by fund managers.

Fund manager Impax Asset Management (LSE:IPX) has shown that fund managers can prosper by offering sustainable investment funds to investors.

And it’s clear that demand for ESG-focused investment is growing. The London Stock Exchange says more than 50% of all exchange-traded fund (ETF) listings so far this year have been ESG funds. There have been 68 ESG ETF’s, up from 37 at the same time last year. That takes the total number of ESG ETFs on the London Stock Exchange to 231, providing plenty of choice for investors.

Global inflows to ESG-focused funds doubled to $36.7 billion in 2020 and that momentum has continued. The marketing of funds to investors is making the ESG criteria a key selling point.

In the UK, over a two-year period, assets under management in UK shares has risen by 13%, while assets under management in responsible investments increased by 225%, with accelerated growth from the end of 2020 onwards.

According to a survey by private equity firm Foresight, more than 80% of independent financial advisers (IFAs) believe that ESG considerations are important. More than 50% of their clients express a preference for ESG investments, up from 9% in 2020. However, 49% of the IFAs say that the biggest challenge when advising their clients is that the lack of an industry-wide definition of ESG investing makes it difficult to advise clients. They believe additional education would help.

ESG elements

ESG has also been known as impact investing and sustainable investing. It measures the sustainability of an investment over the three categories of environmental, social and governance. Individual investors can place higher relevance on specific aspects of ESG or take an overall view.

The environmental part of ESG is the most obvious and topical, covering use of global resources and emission levels. Other elements are the management of waste, biodiversity, such as overexploitation and the destruction of habitats, and conservation of water resources. This makes fossil fuel investments much less attractive because of their effect on CO2 emissions, while greener technologies like development of hydrogen fuel cells can score more highly.

The social element covers things such as diversity of employees and directors, human rights, animal welfare and consumer rights. The social aspect has gained greater attention since Covid-19 became a concern because it brought a focus on how employees are treated.

The governance part relates to the corporate governance of the company. This includes management of the business, directors pay and employee relations.

Lack of understanding

Companies are still learning how to react to ESG requirements and what is expected from them by investors. At the end of last year, a Quoted Companies Alliance (QCA) and Downing sponsored publication called ‘ESG in small and mid-sized quoted companies: perceptions, myths and realities’ was compiled by Henley Business School. The report was based on 30 in-depth interviews plus survey responses from 50 investors and 100 companies.

There appeared to be a lack of in-depth understanding of what ESG entails, and smaller companies tend to be less knowledgeable about the reporting. In smaller companies it was more likely to be the finance director that is accountable for ESG, whereas the chief executive of larger companies is likely to be more involved.

This study is a year old, but at that time investors’ views were that companies were taking too much of a short-term approach to the impact of ESG.

A more recent survey of UK smaller company funds by broker finnCap in its publication “A finger on the ESG pulse” suggests that all funds are assessing ESG factors in their investment process, compared with two-thirds in 2020. Governance is still the greatest focus, though, followed by the other two factors. The environmental component was the least important the previous year, but it is now on a par with social.

Risk management is the predominant reason for the increased focus on ESG, but investor pressure, which was not a factor the year before, has become important as they seek more sustainable investments. Last year, helping to drive returns was the major factor, but this year it is on a par with investor pressure.

Equiniti’s EQ Shareholder Voice survey found that 82% of UK and US shareholders believe that it is the responsibility of companies to provide relevant information about ESG, but 43% believe that they are not doing this well enough. One-third of the investors say that they suffer “intense frustration” when a company does something they believe is unethical.

Some companies say that they are doing ethical things, but even if it looks that way, they could effectively be having no positive impact, or even having a detrimental effect.