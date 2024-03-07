How to plan your finances as you approach 75

Once upon a time, not so long ago, the idea of a lengthy retirement spanning decades rather than years was a rarity.

A century ago in 1921, both men and women were likely to die before age 60. Even by 1951, after the universal contributory state pension had been introduced in 1946 for men aged 65 and women aged 60, men could expect to live for less than two years after retirement, according to ONS data. Women soldiered on for another five years or so – but it’s a fair guess that in most cases complex retirement planning was not on the agenda.

How times have changed. Since then, medical improvements have altered the retirement landscape significantly. Men who reach age 65 can expect to live a further 18.3 years on average, while women are looking at almost 21 years more.

Importantly, a long retirement does not necessarily equate to a healthy, active one. The ONS also produces interesting data on “healthy life expectancy”, which shows that the average healthy life for both men and women born between 2018 and 2020 (not those at retirement age) is around 63 years.

Those statistics on health make somewhat depressing reading for anyone in their 60s, although “good health” no doubt means different things to different people.

Nonetheless, the fact remains that retirement looks very different these days – and that those potential decades of non-earning life require careful financial planning for a comfortable existence.

Many people take financial advice around the time they retire to get their pensions in order, set up income drawdown and ensure everything is as tax efficient as possible.

But quite a lot may have changed 10 or 15 years down the road, at age 75. You may be absolutely fine and still very active; or you (or your partner) may be less mobile or have a medical condition that has shifted the focus of your life to some extent.

At the same time, 75 is a significant age in regulatory terms. You can no longer get tax relief on personal pension contributions, for instance, and the rules around inheritance also change.

All in all, it’s a sensible time to examine your financial affairs and consider any changes you want to make. So, what should you think about?

1) Consider de-risking your portfolio

If pensions and individual savings accounts (ISA) form a significant part of your retirement income, then you may well want to think about de-risking them to some extent, says Ian Cook, a chartered financial planner at Quilter Cheviot.

“At this stage, preserving capital becomes more important than seeking high returns that will grow the pot, especially if it is sufficient to support your desired lifestyle,” he explains.

A further attraction is that by simplifying your portfolio you may be able to reduce complexity and fees, making your own life easier if you continue to manage it. Some investors may feel less inclined to take an active role at that age, in which case this could be a time to hand over to an adviser.

It’s a particularly attractive proposition when macro-economic conditions are challenging. Indeed, according to recent research among financial advisers from insurer Aegon, more than half (53%) of those surveyed reported that some or most of their retired clients wanted to decrease risk in their portfolios in response to the macro difficulties of the past two years.

2) Get tax efficient

Until age 75, if you’re still working and haven’t withdrawn income from a defined contribution (DC) pension, you can continue to pay up to £60,000 or 100% of your salary (whichever is less) into your pension each tax year.

If you are drawing income flexibly from your pension and still working, then the cap reduces to £10,000. But even fully retired people can put up to £2,880 a year (which the government tops up to £3,600) into a pension.

However, all pension tax relief stops at age 75, which means the focus needs to switch to other tax shelters. Says Cook: “Options such as ISAs or an insurance bond might offer tax-efficient growth and income possibilities without the restrictions associated with pension contributions beyond this age.”

Carla Morris, financial planner at RBC Brewin Dolphin, suggests another possibility, if it's affordable: “Consider redirecting pension contributions to younger family members, for instance as JISA or pension contributions; if you pay into a pension in their name, non-earning grandchildren will get tax relief of 20% on your contributions up to £2,880 net a year.”

3) Understand pension rules

There are changes in the pipeline around the way pension death benefits are taxed, due to take effect from April this year. At one point it looked as though all beneficiaries would have to pay income tax on inherited pensions, regardless of the pension holder’s age – but that is not the case, says Morris.

It’s complex and confusing, she adds, but under the new rules, “if you die before age 75, your personal pension can be paid to beneficiaries tax-free, as long as the fund is worth less than the new Lump Sum and Death Benefit Allowance (LS&DBA), which replaces the Lifetime Allowance from April.” If you die after age 75, beneficiaries will be taxed at their marginal rate of income tax when they make pension withdrawals, as is the case now.

Importantly, there will no longer be a maximum age at which you can draw your 25% tax-free cash (at present it must be taken by age 75). But if you die after age 75 and haven't drawn your tax-free cash, it will not be available to your beneficiaries (as it is now), so a valuable pension benefit is effectively lost altogether.

However, cautions Morris, there may not be much advantage to pension holders taking the tax-free cash without a specific purpose in mind: “Consider carefully what you will do with it, as you will be withdrawing it from a pot that grows free of income and capital gains tax (CGT) and is outside your estate for inheritance tax (IHT) purposes.”