ii investment review: full-year 2020

Source: Morningstar Total returns in sterling

Shares

The UK continued to lag other developed markets, with FTSE All Share down almost 10% for the year. The UK experienced a bigger fall in economic activity, and 2020 ended with a Brexit trade deal finally being agreed. That helped sterling and domestically focused areas of the market which enabled strong gains.

European equities delivered a positive return of 7.5% for the year, despite the Covid lockdowns. EU leaders approved the €1.8 trillion budget package, including the €750 billion recovery fund to tackle the pandemic and make European economies more sustainable and digital.

US equities returned almost 15% for the year, boosted by Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election, as well as a $900 billion stimulus package announced in late December. There are expectations that more money will be found to prop up the US economy.

Asian market equities were the best performing region overall, with China gaining 25% in sterling terms. Although Covid-19 originated in China, authorities there were able to get a grip and contain the outbreak much quicker than governments in the West. That gave investors greater confidence in the local economy and that domestic companies could continue to benefit from economic growth.

Performance Q4 (%) 1 year 3 years 5 years China 5.17 25.5 8.67 16.8 Asia Pacific Ex Japan 12.69 18.66 7.52 14.64 S&P 500 6.07 14.74 13.78 16.97 Emerging Markets 13.2 14.65 5.81 14.52 World 7.78 12.32 10.16 13.9 India 14.48 11.99 4.47 11.19 TOPIX Japan 7.49 9.55 4.79 10.42 Europe Ex UK 9 7.49 5.15 9.82 FTSE Small Cap 24.2 7.15 4.83 9.24 FTSE 250 18.85 -4.55 2.19 6.04 FTSE All Share 12.62 -9.82 -0.91 5.14 FTSE 100 10.86 -11.55 -1.8 4.77 Russia 15.01 -15.18 9.19 18.23 Brazil 29.57 -21.52 0.24 17.76

Sectors

For equity markets, the vaccine announcement in the final quarter of 2020 led to greater momentum in sector rotation. Industries that had previously suffered most severely from the pandemic, such as energy and financials, were the top gainers. However, over the year they still ended up in negative territory. Technology, healthcare, and consumer discretionary, which includes online retailers, delivered a strong performance. These sectors have been big beneficiaries of the surge in demand for tools that help home working, and for purchasing goods online as lockdowns keep high street stores shut.

Performance Q4 (%) 1 year 3 years 5 years Information Technology 6.77 39.34 26.93 27.97 Consumer Discretionary 9.9 32.41 17.37 17.58 Communication Services 9.32 19.18 11.74 11.19 Materials 9.5 16.23 6.74 15.91 Health Care 1.04 10.01 12.38 11.54 Industrials 9.07 8.23 6.46 13.2 Consumer Staples 0.63 4.46 5.6 8.82 Utilities 3.34 1.52 9.01 11.19 Financials 17.27 -5.83 0.07 8.55 Real Estate 2.75 -7.92 2.68 6.82 Energy 19.86 -33.58 -13.99 -1.63

Bonds

Corporate bonds outperformed government bonds in 2020, with both investment grade and high yield delivering positive returns. Investors expect yields will likely remain low for even longer due to central bank intervention.

Performance Q4 (%) 1 year 3 years 5 years UK Inflation Linked 1.17 11.34 5.65 8.67 Global Inflation Linked -0.81 9.19 4.92 7.28 EURO Corporate 0.63 8.52 2.81 7.01 UK Gilts 0.63 8.27 5.19 5.47 Sterling Corporate 3.22 7.96 5.17 6.07 Global Corporate -1.45 6.92 5.51 7.83 Global Government -3.02 6.38 4.56 6.28 Global Aggregate -2.32 5.83 4.49 6.38 Global High Yield 1.69 4.7 5.53 10.12

Commodities and Alternative Investments

Gold gained 20% for the year as investors remained concerned about the impact of the pandemic on the global economy. In August, the yellow metal - seen as a safer asset when other, more risky investment markets, are volatile - broke above $2,000 an ounce for the first time.

The global economic slowdown had a significant impact on sentiment toward the oil sector. Brent Crude recovered from below $17 a barrel in April to trade above $50 by year-end. Production cuts will help address the supply-demand imbalance.

Performance Q4 (%) 1 year 3 years 5 years CBOE Market Volatility (VIX) -18.41 76.81 26.81 6.14 Gold -5.04 20.34 13.02 13.93 Cash 0.01 0.21 0.52 0.45 Global Natural Resources 15.31 -2.42 0.69 12.54 Hedge Funds 2.56 -3.77 1.82 5.03 Global Infrastructure 8.79 -8.67 2.34 9.54 Commodity 6.89 -12.13 -3.6 1.69 UK REITs 13.76 -15.92 -1.52 -0.31 Brent Crude Oil 19.64 -23.94 -8.48 8.42

