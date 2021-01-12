ii investment review: full-year 2020

In one of the most tumultuous years in history, here are the assets that generated the best returns.



Market round-up Investors had the most traumatic 12 months in living memory in 2020, a collapse in global economies triggered by lockdowns to battle the Covid-19 pandemic. Not only was there financial pain, but massive social repercussions made the year one to forget. Most economies had made a start getting back to normal once lockdowns were lifted, but further waves of the virus brought more restrictions. Despite this, vaccine news lifted hopes for a global economic recovery in 2021. A Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union also shifted a cloud that’s overhung UK shares since the EU referendum four-and-a-half years ago. Markets experienced unprecedented volatility during the height of the pandemic in March, but have managed to recover their losses, and many staged strong performances in sterling terms: global equities returned 12.3% , while bonds – 5.8%. Emerging markets have outperformed their developed counterparts, with a return of almost 15% underpinned by US dollar weakness. Commodities and property delivered negative returns for the year. An upsurge in demand towards the end of the year had Bitcoin up 281%. The cryptocurrency outperformed every mainstream asset class in 2020 as its growing adoption as a payment method and alternative asset class.