ii Super 60 performance review: Q3 2025

Performance of the funds on the Super 60 ranged between +31.34% and -6.40% over the quarter. Strength in Chinese, US small-cap equities and the IT, communication services and materials sectors were the main positives. Areas such as real estate, consumer staples, India and UK small-caps all produced negative returns.

After some relative weakness in Q2, the top five performers list for the quarter was once again topped by Fidelity China Special Situations Ord (LSE:FCSS), which outpaced another top performer, HSBC MSCI China ETF GBP (LSE:HMCH)(+22.30%), which tracks the mainstream index in China.

The Fidelity investment trust showed a share price return of 31.34%, which reflected a significant boost from the discount narrowing (net asset value (NAV) return 21.60%). The trust invests in undervalued companies that have good longer-term industry dynamics and competitive advantages.

Dale Nicholls has managed the trust since April 2014 and benefits from an analyst team of more than 50 people researching Asian equities, with a significant presence in China.

Versus the MSCI China Index, there is a clear bias to mid- and small-cap companies where the manager believes opportunities exist due to lack of coverage. Over the quarter, the small-cap bias was a clear tailwind relative to the mainstream index, which helped improve sentiment towards the trust and narrow the discount.

The next fund on the top performers list was the iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN), which aims to track the gold spot price as valued by the London Bullion Market Association. The strength of the commodity price rise was reflected in the 18.80% rise in this fund over the quarter.

Fidelity Asia invests in attractively valued companies that are well-managed industry leaders positioned to benefit from changes in industry dynamics. Over the quarter, it produced a return of 15.53%. This return was ahead of the Morningstar Asia ex-Japan TME Index, with stock selection in China being the main positive.

Man Japan CoreAlpha is the final fund on the list of top performers. The team responsible for this fund adopts a distinct value and contrarian bottom-up investment approach that is driven by a belief in mean reversion. Over the quarter, this large-cap-value style was in favour and helped the fund to a 14.22% return.

At the other end, the bottom five performers were led by WS Lindsell Train UK Equity with a negative return of6.40%. The fund invests in what the manager believes are high-quality, cash-generative, strong, and easily understood business franchises. The portfolio is skewed towards industrials, consumer staples, IT and communication services and is highly concentrated.

Over the quarter, the fund underperformed the Morningstar UK All Cap TME Index. Attribution shows that while the sector allocation was a negative, most of the weakness was due to stock selection across a number of sectors, with the large positions in London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG) and Rightmove (LSE:RMV) being the largest stock-level detractors.

The fund’s style and the concentrated nature of the portfolio have caused weak returns over the medium term, but the manager has shown significant outperformance in the past when market conditions have been more favourable.

GS India Equity I Inc GBP also saw a loss over the quarter, falling 4.87%. Despite the negative return, the fund outperformed its MSCI India IMI Index benchmark. The fund benefits from a robust bottom-up research process supplemented by the team’s expertise helps them identify mispriced opportunities, especially among small- and mid-cap names, which account for roughly 40%-50% of the portfolio. These positions have yielded meaningful alpha over the years but can increase volatility.

TR Property Ord (LSE:TRY) produced a negative 4.33% share price return, with discount widening responsible for just over 100 basis points (bps) of that. The trust combines pan-European property equities, with a small allocation to UK physical property. Real estate was the worst-performing global sector over the quarter and this explains almost all the NAV weakness seen from this trust over the quarter.

WS Amati UK Listed Smaller Companiesshowed a loss of 2.63% over the quarter. The fund invests across AIM and FTSE 250 stocks, but tends to have a slightly smaller market-cap profile than its category peers. Weakness over an extended period has impacted the longer-term track record but the process still shows success versus peers over the longer term. Weakness this quarter versus the Morningstar UK Small Cap TME Index shows stock selection in industrials, IT and communication services as the main culprits.

The final fund on the underperformers list is the Vanguard UK Govt Bd Idx £ Dist, which produced a negative 0.78% return. The fund passively tracks the Bloomberg Barclays UK Government Float Adjusted Bond Index, with the relatively high duration impacting returns over the quarter as yields rose.

Top five Super 60 funds in Q3 2025

Bottom five Super 60 funds in Q3 2025

Top five Super 60 funds for a five-year period

Bottom five Super 60 funds for a five-year period

Most-bought Super 60 funds in Q3 2025

Most-sold Super 60 funds in Q3 2025

Changes to the Super 60 list (under review/developments)

Removals: abrdn Global Smaller Companies Fund and Henderson Smaller Companies Trust.

