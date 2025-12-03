ii view: mortgage lender Paragon punished for cautious outlook
Digitalising services and offering an attractive forecast dividend yield. We assess prospects for this FTSE 250 specialist lender.
3rd December 2025 12:06
by Keith Bowman from interactive investor
Full-year results to 30 September
- Adjusted earnings per share up 8.5% to 109.7p
- Net Interest Margin (NIM) - the difference between savings and lending rates – down to 3.13% from 3.16% a year ago
- Final dividend of 30.3p per share
- Total dividend for the year up 8.7% to 43.9p per share
- New £50 million share buyback programme for the 2026 year ahead
- Capital cushion or CET1 ratio of 13.6%, down from 14.2% a year ago
Guidance:
- Expects the full year 2026 NIM at between 2.9% to 3%
Chief executive Nigel Terrington said:
“While the external environment remains uncertain, we see plenty of opportunity ahead in our chosen specialist markets.
“With a strong capital position, a modern digital platform and a clear strategy, Paragon is well placed to continue building on this success, delivering sustainable growth and attractive returns for our shareholders."
ii round-up:
Buy-to-let lender Paragon Banking Group (LSE:PAG) today detailed record annual earnings despite flagging stop-start customer demand due to heightened political uncertainty and related interest rate outlook volatility.
Reduced costs helped offset increased provisions and a hike in motor financing redress provisions to £25.5 million from a previous £6.5 million. Adjusted earnings rose 8.5% to a record 109.7p per share.
Accompanying 2026 outlook comments pointed to an expected improvement in the property lending backdrop as rates reduce, although with the Net Interest Margin (NIM) - the difference between savings and lending rates – potentially coming in as low as 2.9%. Analysts had forecast a rate of 3%.
Shares in the FTSE 250 specialist lender fell 6% in UK trading having come into these latest results up by just over a tenth so far in 2025. That’s ahead of a 6% gain for the FTSE 250 index year-to-date. Shares in standard mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) are up by close to 80% over that time.
Paragon specialises in UK buy-to-let mortgages, largely for professional landlords, along with other loans such as commercial asset finance and collecting retail customer deposits.
Total new lending over the year of £2.68 billion fell from 2024’s £2.73 billion. Mortgage Lending advances stayed flat at £1.49 billion, with commercial lending advances falling to £1.19 billion from the prior year’s £1.24 billion.
Paragon’s ongoing push to digitalise services helped costs remain almost unchanged year-over-year with the cost:income ratio improving to 34.8% from last year’s 36.1%.
A final dividend of 30.3p per share, and payable to eligible shareholders on 6 March, takes the total payment 8.7% year-over-year to 43.9p per share.
A further £50 million share buyback for the 2026 year ahead follows on from a £100 million programme during 2025.
Broker UBS reiterated its ‘buy’ stance on the shares post the results. A first-quarter trading update is scheduled for 28 January.
ii view:
Headquartered in Solihull in the West Midlands, Paragon employs around 1,400 people. Mortgage lending net loan balances accounted for its biggest chuck of business over this latest year at 85%, with commercial lending making up the balance of 15%.
For investors, likely ongoing interest uncertainty will probably continue to cast a shadow over core buy-to-let lending going forward. Bad loan provisions and largely relating to commercial development financing have increased. A forecast net asset value-to-share price ratio of 1.3 times sits ahead of other banks like Barclays (LSE:BARC) at 0.9 times, suggesting the shares are not obviously cheap, while competitors such as Lloyds are not standing still.
More favourably, a solid 10-year track record for growth in lending and adjusted earnings suggest a well-managed bank. Management comments highlight motor financing as a small part of the group’s overall business. A diversity of lending streams exists, while the bank’s capital cushion or CET1 ratio remains robust at 13.6%.
On balance, and despite ongoing risks, a focus on shareholder returns and a forecast dividend yield of over 5% are likely to keep fans of this specialist lender interested.
Positives:
- Digitalising its products
- Attractive dividend yield (not guaranteed)
Negatives:
- Uncertain economic outlook
- Business costs remain elevated
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Buy
