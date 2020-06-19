ii view: Signs of hope at Kingfisher
2019 was a year to forget, but could Covid-19 and a push to online sales assist 2020?
19th June 2020 15:28
by Keith Bowman from interactive investor
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2019 was a year to forget, but could Covid-19 and a push to online sales assist 2020?
Full-year results to 31 January 2020
- Revenue down 1.5% to £11.51 billion
- Pre-tax profit down 66% to £103 million
- Net debt down 0.6% to £2.53 billion
- No final dividend payment
Guidance:
- No guidance given for current year given Covid-19 uncertainty
Chief executive Thierry Garnier said:
"When the various lockdowns began, we rapidly transformed our operations to meet a sharp increase in e-commerce, while adapting our retail space and processes to ensure a safe reopening of stores.
"On joining the business in late September 2019 my priorities were to build the executive team, stabilise our operational performance and prepare a new plan. We have a strong new team in place. We ended FY 19/20 in better shape, after a disappointing first nine months, by returning the Group to positive like-for-like sales growth in Q4 as well as for the start of FY 20/21.
"While the coronavirus crisis has obviously shifted our immediate priorities, we have continued to plan for the longer term and implement our new strategic plan. It would be a mistake not to. Kingfisher is well positioned within a home improvement market that is resilient and has attractive long-term growth prospects. We have strong market positions and distinctly positioned retail banners that address diverse customer needs. Our clear intent is to become a more digital and service orientated company, using our strong store assets as a platform."
ii round-up:
Kingfisher (LSE:KGF) is a multiformat retailer with over 1,350 stores. Approximately 40% of our total store estate by space is freehold.
It has nearly 1,000 stores in the UK & Ireland, over 200 in France, 80 in Poland and the rest spread across Romania, Iberia and Russia. It employs over 60,000 people.
Its general DIY brands include B&Q, Castorama, and Brico Dépôt, while brands focused on trade include both Screwfix and TradePoint.
For a round-up of these latest results, please click here.
ii view:
The new chief executive, who joined in September 2019 and is a veteran of French retailer Carrefour (EURONEXT:CA), believes that the group had become overly complex and had lost its customer focus. Now, while prioritising the Covid-19 crisis, a new series of strategic goals have been established. These include growing e-commerce sales, moving to a balanced, simpler local-group operating model and building a mobile-first, service orientated customer experience.
For investors, a previously muddled transformation has now been joined by measures to tackle the corona crisis. The scrapping of the 2019 final dividend to conserve £157 million in cash was unlikely to have been in the previous thinking for the new CEO – removing a key shareholder attraction. But Covid-19 may have assisted group strategy, forcing it to further implement and stress test online and click & collect sales. Some early signs of recovery are positive, although more cautious investors may demand more concrete evidence before adding to existing holdings.
Positives:
- Diversity of geographical locations and brand names
- A new strategic plan including growing online sales
Negatives:
- Profit during 2019 collapsed
- Final dividend payment cancelled
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Hold
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