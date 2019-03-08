ii winter portfolios 2018-19 deliver mega profits

Finding a trading strategy that works 100% of the time is the Holy Grail of investing. We're not claiming to have found it here, and seasonal trading is not for everyone, but there is a statistical anomaly backed by decades of data that appears to shift the odds in the investors' favour.

Research shows that buying and selling at two specific dates of the year has historically generated better returns than if you had stayed invested all year round. Indeed, buying a portfolio of shares on 1 November and selling it on 30 April has significantly outperformed over the last 24 years and provides a clear strategy for investors.



Starting with £100 in 1994, investing only in the market between 1 November and 30 April every year would have turned the £100 into £327. By comparison, staying invested continuously would have grown the pot to £261 (excluding dividends), and investing only during the summer months would have left you with just £73 of the original £100.

We adapted the theory to design two portfolios for different risk appetites, made up of liquid FTSE 350 stocks that have regularly outperformed over the winter months. The Consistent Winter Portfolio is a basket of five shares that have risen every winter for at least the past decade. Stocks in the higher-risk Aggressive Winter Portfolio have risen during the same period 90% of the time. Both have now beaten the benchmark and been profitable each time since inception four years ago.

Overcoming the odds

Every year, the corporate, economic and political calendars appear littered with potential banana skins. With Brexit weighing heavily on investment in UK businesses and domestic shares, and a deadline of 29 March set just one month before the strategy ends, this year was no different.

The risk of a US interest rate mistake, rising bond yields, Donald Trump’s trade war with China and another Italian debt crisis featured high up a long list of headwinds. A major market sell-off during the fourth quarter of 2018 appeared to reduce the odds of maintaining our 100% success rate this time. But with just two months to go, an impressive recovery in 2019 so far has put both portfolios in a great position.

February proved a fruitful month for global equities, and receding fears of a no-deal Brexit have given a lift both to shares with a domestic focus and more defensive plays. The FTSE 350 benchmark index added a respectable 1.7%, but both our winter portfolios did better.

interactive investor Consistent Winter Portfolio