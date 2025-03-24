Important last-minute checklist for tax year end 2025

There’s not long to go now until the end of the 2024-25 tax year – but, if you’re on it, there’s still time to take advantage of your annual allowances.

Like jet-washing the patio or clearing out the gutters, tax admin is invariably a bit of a chore, but over the years getting these annual jobs ticked off could save you a lot of money in the long run.

Get cracking with our last-minute checklist – you’ve got until midnight on 5 April, but in some cases, you may need to act sooner.

1) Use your ISA allowance

Each year you can pay up to £20,000 into individual savings accounts (ISA) - sheltering your money from income, dividend and capital gains tax (CGT). You can pay it all into one ISA or spread it across cash, stocks and shares, even innovative finance ISAs.

For younger adults saving for property or later life, you can consider the Lifetime ISA (LISA). You can pay up to £4,000 a year and contributions are boosted by a government top up worth 25% (a maximum of £1,000 a year). You must be aged between 18 and 40 to open a LISA and can make contributions until age 50.

You can now open and pay into as many ISAs of each type as you like, each tax year (with the exception of the LISA). However, it’s a ‘use it or lose it’ allowance – so fill it up by the end of the tax year if you can.

2) Don’t forget the kids

It’s also possible to pay £9,000 a year into a Junior ISA (JISA) on behalf a child, whether that’s your own kids, a grandchild or even a niece or nephew. This can be particularly helpful if you’ve maxed out your own tax-free savings allowance. The catch though is that the child will be able to access their nest egg as soon as they turn 18.

3) Think about a Bed & ISA

If you’ve got investments such as shares sitting in general investment or trading accounts, your dividends and capital gains could be subject to tax if you exceed your annual allowances (£500 a year for dividends and £3,000 for capital gains).

By using the so-called Bed & ISA process, it’s possible to sell your investments and immediately buy them back within a stocks and shares ISA (so long as you have a stocks and shares ISA and a trading account on the same platform).

You just need to check you have enough remaining ISA allowance for the current tax year and ensure you don’t move so much that you trigger a capital gain. Platforms can get busy in the run up to the end of the tax year, however, so if you want to do a Bed & ISA, you’ll need to act fast. interactive investor’s deadline for applications is 4.30pm on 28 March.

4) Use your CGT allowance every year

Significant cuts to the tax-free CGT allowance (from £12,300 in 2022-23 to £3,000 today) mean increasing numbers of even modest investors will find themselves facing a tax bill when they sell their investments.

However, by using your CGT allowance every year (rather than just in the year you want to sell) it’s possible to keep the tax at bay. Realising gains to use your tax allowance doesn’t necessarily mean you need to take your money out of the market. While the 30-day rule prevents you from rebuying the same investments straight away, you can invest in something similar. Alternatively, you can use the opportunity to rebalance or add more diversity to your portfolio.