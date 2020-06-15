Insider: a big AIM purchase and bigger tech sale

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

It currently has operations in 27 countries and more than 1,000 staff, with the Advanced Nutrition arm producing and selling live feed to aid the development of shrimp and fish. The Genetics division is one of the world’s leading producers of salmon eggs, while the third Benchmark strand of Animal Health manufactures and sells sea lice treatments.

George knows the business well, having been its executive chairman for the nine months between Pye's departure and the arrival of Williksen. He has overseen the restructuring of the group, including its greater focus on core aquaculture disciplines and a switch from an R&D investment phase towards commercial execution.

This includes next year's planned launch of BMK08, which is the animal health division's treatment to combat sea lice, one of the main biological challenges in salmon farming.

Presenting interim results in May, George said:

“Longer term the fundamentals of our business are very attractive with an increasing need for products and solutions that enable sustainable food production.”

His comments followed a 62% drop in underlying earnings to £2.8 million for the six months to 31 March, driven by the impact of weak shrimp markets and oversupply on the advanced nutrition division.

This was offset by significant margin improvement in genetics, helped by the ramp up of its salmon egg production facility in Salten, Norway following £40 million investment.

George, who became non-executive chairman in 2018, was a regular buyer of Benchmark shares during his period of full-time responsibilities, including the £470,000 he bought in September. This was followed by another £500,000 when the company raised £42 million from investors in a placing and open offer priced at 40p a share in February.

His latest purchase, which was disclosed to the market last week, was priced at 34p and is already showing a paper profit of £42,000 following a 21% rise for the share price to 41p. Non-executive director Yngve Myhre, who has 20 years’ experience in the aquaculture sector, also bought £68,200 worth of shares at a price of 34.1p.

Banking a profit on this tech star

In other deals last week, Kainos Group (LSE:KNOS) business development director Paul Gannon picked up £1 million from the sale of shares in the fast-growing IT services company. He is one of three senior directors - the others being CEO Brendan Mooney and chief financial officer Richard McCann - who have elected to take no salary or bonus for six months from April as part of the company's response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Kainos is one of the longest standing independent technology companies in the UK, having been set up as a joint venture between ICL (now Fujitsu) and The Queen's University of Belfast.

Its shares launched on the stock market at 139p a share in July 2015 before peaking at an all-time high at 900p at the start of this year. Within two months of falling to 482p in the March market turmoil, the FTSE 250 index stock was back at a new high of 905p last month.