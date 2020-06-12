AIM at 25: key events, star stocks and what it does best

The Alternative Investment Market (AIM) celebrates its 25th anniversary on 19 June. There have been thrills and spills, but large companies have been built up as a consequence of joining the junior market and using the quotation to enhance growth.

AIM was set up after the London Stock Exchange decided to close the Unlisted Securities Market (USM), which was around for nearly a decade less than AIM has been so far. The London Stock Exchange also decided to close the rule 4.2 matched bargains trading facility.

Many of the early entrants to AIM came from rule 4.2 and the USM. The ending of rule 4.2 was later in 1995, so the initial admissions mainly came from there with the USM closing in 1996 so those companies had more time. The low average amount raised by new admissions during 1995 is predominantly down to so many of them being introductions that did not raise any cash.

Rule 4.2 was previously known as rule 163, and then rule 535. It was effectively an over-the-counter, or OTC, market that allowed shares in companies that were not listed on the LSE to be occasionally traded through matching buyers and sellers. They did not have to follow the same rules as a quoted company. That is why Weetabix was traded there because it did not want the level of scrutiny of a listed company.

Rule 4.2 became more active than the LSE wanted it to be, so it wanted to stop it. This is where JP Jenkins focused and is why it started Ofex to continue to trade in these companies.

Early days

There were 10 companies that joined AIM on its first day and their total market value at the end of the day was £82.2 million.

Seven of the companies were introduced from rule 4.2 and the other three were also introductions. None of these 10 companies are still on AIM, with Main Market-listed investment company Athelney Trust (LSE:ATY) the only one still quoted. Most of the others were taken over. Old English Pub Company was acquired by Greene King for nearly three times the float price, and Country Gardens was taken over by Wyevale Garden Centres for six times the introduction price. Both these companies moved to the Main Market before the bids.

There are 14 companies left on AIM of the 121 that floated during 1995. Silence Therapeutics (LSE:SLN) (originally Stanford Rook) was the first of these to join, but it did move to the Main Market in 1999 and then back to AIM in 2004. Universe (LSE:UNG), previously Card Clear, has been continuously on AIM for the longest time, although the original payment card fraud prevention operations were demerged as Retail Decisions in 2000. The valuation at the time was £95.5 million and Retail Decisions was acquired for £168 million in 2006.

Some of the other companies, such as Lloyds’ insurance underwriter Hiscox (LSE:HSX), moved to the Main Market, while others were taken over. ASK Central was valued at £5.63 million when it raised money at 35p a share in October 1995. Just over eight years later, a 220p a share bid valued the restaurants operator at £213 million.

There were failures, of course, but that is to be expected in a market which specialised in immature, growing companies, some of which had flawed businesses. There were scandals as well. Trade finance provider Versailles was initially an AIM star after it floated in 1995 and moved to the Main Market. It subsequently collapsed, and it turned out that transactions accounting for 80% of business were false. Chief executive Carl Cushnie and finance director Fred Clough were sent to prison.

Some companies decided to drop their AIM quotations. In the early days, companies did not have to obtain shareholder permission to drop their AIM quotation. The rule that 75% of the shares voted at a meeting had to agree to a cancellation was brought in later.

The share prices of five of the 14 companies are higher than when they joined AIM. The best performer of these is Wynnstay Properties (LSE:WSP), which has also consistently paid growing dividends. Wynnstay Properties is the company that has been on AIM longest and is still operating its original business. The total return over the past 24 years is 573%. Feed and fuels distributor NWF (LSE:NWF) has produced a total return of 410% over the same period.

The best performer over 24 years is broker Numis (LSE:NUM), which has generated a total return of 3,680% over the period.

Gresham House (LSE:GHE) has a better total return of 8,860%, but it was previously on the Main Market and did not transfer to AIM until December 2014. In fact, the other three of the top five performers over 24 years also transferred from the Main Market, although much earlier than Gresham House. They are Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH), Filtronic (LSE:FTC), helped by past special dividends, and Dart Group (LSE:DTG).

One of the unintended consequences of AIM was that most of the smaller end of the Main Market has switched to the junior market and fewer than anticipated have moved the other way.

By the end of 1998, AIM was valued at £4.44 billion, which was down on £5.66 billion at the end of 1997, and that is less than the current valuation of online fashion retailer Boohoo (LSE:BOO).

Internet boom

A boost in the valuation during 1999 was sparked by the internet boom. There were a significant number of companies floating with internet businesses that were still at an early stage, and others were purely ideas and not yet a business. The value of AIM soared to £13.5 billion at the end of 1999.

The flood of new admissions continued into 2000, although the markets peaked during the spring. They fell back later in the year, but AIM ended the year worth £14.9 billion. The following two years AIM’s market value was lower.