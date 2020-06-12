AIM at 25: key events, star stocks and what it does best

Our award-winning AIM writer carries out a forensic analysis of the junior market and picks highlights of the past 25 years.

Source: SharePad. FTSE AIM All Share index in black, FTSE 100 in red. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. One of the big AIM successes floated in October 2001. ASOS (LSE:ASC) (then known as AsSeenOnScreen) could not raise as much cash as it would have liked because of the weak stock market. At the placing price of 20p, the online retailer was valued at £12.4 million. The ASOS share price started at a premium and subsequently fell back to 3.25p in August 2003. The share price got back to 20p in April 2004. This means that it took 30 months from the flotation to get back to the placing price. There was then a substantial acceleration in the share price. The share price has fallen by three-fifths from its high, yet ASOS is still one of the largest companies on AIM, currently worth over £3 billion. ASOS is not alone in having a rocky couple of years as a quoted company before prospering. Fellow online retailer Boohoo initially got off to a stronger start when it joined AIM at a placing price of 50p in March 2014. Having started at 77p, the share price was below 50p one month later. It was two years before the share price got back to 50p. The shares now trade at 368p, valuing the company at £4.6 billion. Boohoo: more good news for the online retailer?

Novacyt: cash pile builds amid Covid sales boom This shows that even the better performers sometimes require patience and new companies should not be written off if the share price does not do well at first. This is particularly true of technology companies where it can take years to fulfil their potential. Peak admissions The largest number of new admissions was during 2005 when there were 519, followed by 462 in 2006. This number of flotations was inflated by a flood of shells – companies that have no operating business, just cash - onto the junior market. These were generally companies valued at a few million pounds where someone had come up with a broad idea that they wanted to acquire businesses in a particular sector. AIM decided that it did not want a lot of tiny shells hanging around and taking years to secure acquisitions. That is why it tightened up the regulations about the minimum that had to be raised by a company with no trading business. It also limited the time they could stay quoted without doing a deal. Some failed to do a deal and left AIM due to the new regulations. 2008 credit crunch In 2007, £16.2 billion was raised by new and existing companies on AIM and, for the first time since 1999, the majority was raised by the existing companies. Every year since then, existing companies have raised more than new admissions and the difference has widened. Even though 2008 started reasonably well, the total raised during the year was barely much more than one quarter of the previous year’s figure at £4.32 billion. That was because the credit crunch started to hit the markets. The market value of AIM peaked at £97.6 billion at the end of 2007 and slumped below £38 billion at the end of 2008. A new peak was not reached until 2017. AIM had a tough time, but it rode this out. Some companies decided that being a quoted company was not for them and left, or they were acquired at a low valuation. The number of AIM companies has been declining, but their average value has increased significantly.

Source: SharePad. FTSE AIM All Share index in black, FTSE 100 in red. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The past decade Since 2010, there has only been one year, 2017, when more than £6 billion was raised by new and existing AIM companies. Only in 2014 have there been more than 100 new admissions in a single year. This has been highlighted by critics who particularly focus on new admissions and number of companies quoted. Increased costs and tighter regulation have made it uneconomic for very small companies to float, thereby reducing the potential flotations. There is still a range of companies, but the size has tended to be larger. THE EVOLUTION OF AIM

1995 2000 2005 2010 2015 2020 (May) Average company value (£m) 19.7 28.5 40.5 66.5 70 118.5 Average float fundraising (£m) 0.6 6.3 12.4 11.8 20.3 7 Average daily trades 212 7,819 8,421 20,861 29,552 60,583 Average trade value (£m) 2 51.6 151 160.1 165.1 302.9 The average size of AIM companies has risen substantially, even though some larger companies – most recently Diversified Gas & Oil (LSE:DGOC) – have moved to the Main Market. There are 17 companies on AIM that have a valuation of more than £1 billion. One thing that has improved enormously in the past decade is trading activity. The inclusion of AIM shares in ISAs has been a substantial element behind the growth in trading activity. Average daily trades are running at nearly four times the levels in 2007. The average value of trades has generally been lower than the peak in 2007, but they are currently running at a new high this year. The lack of growth in the value of trades compared with number of trades suggests greater small investor involvement. IPO schedule for 2020 just got interesting

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Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) There can be a focus on the disasters because they provide more interesting stories, but there have been many companies that have been able to use AIM to become significant business. As well as ASOS and Boohoo, there is antibodies supplier Abcam (LSE:ABC), which in less than 15 years has increased in value from £57.5 million to around £3 billion, and the share price is more than 35 times the level when it floated. Companies, such as video games services provider Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS), have used AIM to make acquisitions and become a consolidator in their industries, while the likes of Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR) have used the quotation to finance organic growth. Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO) started out as a shell on AIM and is now a constituent of the FTSE 100 index, and there are 15 former AIM companies in the FTSE 250 index. All stock markets have successes and failures. AIM broadly moves in the direction of the Main Market, but there can be a lag. Brexit uncertainty and Covid-19 affect all markets. The cash raised by AIM companies to shore up their balance sheets due to Covid-19 shows that AIM is still effective in generating investment for companies. Andrew Hore is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.