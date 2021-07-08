Jim O’Neill: where retail investors should look next

Gabby speaks to star economist Lord Jim O’Neill of Gatley about growing up in Manchester, trying to take over one of the city’s football clubs and how an acronym made him famous.

The former Northern Powerhouse minister also lifts the lid on life at Goldman Sachs and what he believes the next few years hold for the global economy – and where retail investors should be looking.

Plus, interactive investor’s Richard Hunter joins Gabby to suggest ways you can get started with your own investments.

This episode is also available as a podcast on the ii website at https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news/video-podcasts.

The ii Family Money Show is brought to you by interactive investor (ii). For more information on interactive investor's Super 60 list of rated investments, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/ii-super-60.

And for help getting started with your fund selections, head to https://www.ii.co.uk/quick-start-funds.