Investing globally: where bargain hunters can find ‘sweet spot’

For investors on the lookout for opportunities, an area of the global stock market that may pique interest among bargain hunters is medium-sized businesses, according to new research. This area of the market, along with smaller companies, has been out of favour over the past couple of years. The big driver has been interest rate rises, which has led to higher bond yields. Given investors can pocket an attractive level of income from cash and the safest parts of the bond market – money market funds and UK gilts – there is less incentive for investors to take on greater levels of risk. Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Transfer an ISA However, with UK interest rates on the decline, last week dropping to 4.25%, the case for looking for higher growth opportunities within equity markets has strengthened. While only those with a crystal ball can predict what the new normal will be for borrowing costs, the outlook for cash in the years ahead looks less appealing than today. Moreover, investors may be eyeing up potential valuation opportunities that have emerged following the recent pick-up in stock market volatility as markets react to US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. For those attempting to ‘buy low’, data from Aberdeen highlights that a potential ‘sweet spot’ in global equity markets is medium-sized business, known as mid-caps. The chart below shows that on the popular price/earnings (PE) measure mid-cap stocks are trading at the lowest valuations versus large-cap stocks since 2009. Moreover, this part of the market is trading well below its long-term averages. The comparison is based on the MSCI World Mid-Cap Index and MSCI World Index.

