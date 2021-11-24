Japan: will political change boost attractions and returns?

Recovery or no recovery, this could be a good time to increase or add Japanese equities, explains Cherry Reynard.

Until October this year, Japanese markets were among the very few that had barely registered a vaccine bounce. A lethargic roll-out programme, continued lockdowns and an unpopular Olympics meant there was little to lure investors to an already difficult market. There was also political inertia: newly installed prime minister Yoshihide Suga, the replacement for Shinzo Abe, appeared to lack his predecessor’s vision and grit.

This dismal picture started to change in September this year. Suga said he would not run for re-election and the Topix Index immediately rallied. Markets warmed to his replacement Fumio Kishida (pictured above), widely viewed as a more business-friendly alternative. The acceleration of the vaccine roll-out allowed the economy to unlock and it seemed like a brighter future was in prospect.

Joe Bauernfreund, manager of AVI Japan Opportunity Trust (LSE:AJOT), says: “The election of Kishida brought optimism about change. At the same time, the vaccine roll-out was progressing well - Japan now surpasses the US - and restrictions were being lifted. There was hope for a renewed stimulus, which led to a mini-rally in stock markets.”

Honeymoon period unlikely to last

Kishida secured a decisive election victory in November, but his honeymoon period seems unlikely to last. Recent economic data showed the Japanese economy contracted by 3% in the third quarter, against expectations of a 0.8% fall. As Bauernfreund says: “It may be better to travel than arrive.” Kishida may be a capable leader, but the Japanese economy has proved stubbornly resistant to change.

The new prime minister talks a good game. In an interview with the Financial Times, he firmly rejected the neoliberalism of his predecessors, saying it had not done enough to stimulate self-sustaining growth. “Abenomics clearly delivered results in terms of gross domestic product, corporate earnings and employment. But it failed to reach the point of creating a ‘virtuous cycle’... I want to achieve a virtuous economic cycle by raising the incomes of not just a certain segment, but a broader range of people to trigger consumption.”

Japan has suffered from lack of investor interest

Can he change the outlook for Japanese stock markets? It is a question asked so often of Japanese markets that investors may have stopped believing that anything will change. Many international investors appear to have decided that there are better, easier opportunities elsewhere. Bauernfreund says: “Japan suffers from a lack of interest. It is a declining proportion of the MSCI World Index and investors tend to focus on the larger, if costlier, markets of the US and China. Japan is generally overlooked and seen as less relevant.”

Nevertheless, this may be where the opportunity lies. Hit Japan at the right moment and it has proved a profitable option. Gavin Haynes, investment consultant for Fairview Investing, says the new government at least creates a benign backdrop. “The new government is considered to be settled and has proved favourable with investors. They look set to create a more market-friendly environment,” he says.

No one expects miracles from Japan’s economy, but there don’t need to be miracles for the stock market to improve. Haynes points out that Japan has always about been about country versus companies. There are plenty of firms that are financially strong, cash generative and highly profitable.

Japan’s cyclical-heavy market to benefit from global growth

There are reasons why it could be a better time for Japanese companies whatever happens to the Japanese economy. The country is often seen as an outward-facing market, with plenty of exporters and cyclical companies. It should therefore be a beneficiary of global growth, but the usual bounce has been conspicuously absent. Bill Dinning, chief investment officer at Waverton, says: “Japan is still the great global cyclical market. The periods where it does better tend to coincide with times when foreign investors are net buyers. They often provide the momentum behind the market. There is a positive correlation between foreigners net buying and the Topix. Today, foreigners are buying more than at any time since 2013 (according to data from Japan Exchange Group).”

Bauernfreund agrees that Japan would normally do better at a time when the global economy is recovering: “What has surprised us is that Japan is generally perceived to be a play on global economic growth. There are lots of cyclical companies, particularly at the small end. We would have expected Japan to be the ultimate play on the normalisation of the global economy after Covid.”

There are also plenty of stock-picking opportunities. Japanese companies have operated against a difficult backdrop for decades and are well-versed in dealing with a testing environment. Bauernfreund says: “Many Japanese companies are doing well on an operational basis, growing their profits and growing their businesses. They have cash on their balance sheets.”

Equally, many companies are moving away from the sclerotic corporate culture that has tended to stifle innovation. This is partly regulation-led – under Abe’s ‘third arrow’, which dealt with corporate reform. However, increasingly companies are self-starting. For example, Dinning points out that Japanese companies have made significant strides on their environmental, social and governance (ESG) footprint.

He says: “Japanese companies are thinking more like other global companies. Toyota (NYSE:TM), for example, is very well positioned in terms of electric vehicles. The market doesn’t give it enough credit, but its ranges are very competitive and it has lots of experience with hybrids.”