Keith Ashworth-Lord: The Richard Hunter Interview

The manager of the CFP SDL UK Buffettology fund, which appears on our Super 60 rated list of investments, talks to us about the investment style, top stocks and new acquisitions.

This episode is also available as a vodcast. Watch the video on the interactive investor YouTube channel at: youtu.be/xDfUJe0esVI

Highlights

01:06 the fund's investment style explained



01:28 "We're looking to invest in businesses that we think are going to be around in much their present form for the next 10 to 20 years...the key thing we're looking for is what Warren Buffett would call an economic moat."



03:00 sector and geographic breakdowns for the UK Buffettology fund

05:19 top holdings

06:36 "Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) has sailed through the pandemic"

09:19 The Buffettology fund during the pandemic and portfolio changes

11:16 two new names added to the portfolio

13:25 How many stocks are on the watchlist?