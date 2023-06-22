Make sure your kids aren’t jeopardising your retirement

Raising a family often puts household finances under pressure, but there are things you can do to mitigate the impact on your retirement income.

Nobody needs to be told that starting a family is expensive. You’ll no doubt be prepared for all the costs that come with those early years, from childcare bills to all the kit and caboodle. You might – very sensibly – also be planning ahead and setting up Junior ISAs or thinking about how you’ll pay school or university fees.

But, in amidst the nappies and the night feeds, most parents don’t stop to think about the impact children will have on their household’s retirement income.

The gender pensions gap affects everyone

While the gender pay gap is narrowing, the gender pension gap remains a genuine concern, not just for women but also for couples’ combined finances.

According to the first official gender pension gap report from the DWP, by the age of 55 (the age at which you can currently start accessing your private pension savings), men have around 35% more saved than women (excluding those that don’t have a pension).

The gap – it found – is at its narrowest for women in their 30s but is at its peak for women in their 40s, falling back at older ages.

The reasons for this gap are numerous. Women are more likely to take time off work to raise a family – and pay less into their retirement pots as a result. And when women do return to work, it may well be on a part-time basis or in a lower-paid job.

Going beyond children, women in middle age are also more likely to take time out of work to care for ageing family members, reducing their ability to maintain pension contributions.

This whole process kicks off when children come along. So while pensions might not be at the front of your mind when you or your partner goes on maternity leave, neglecting it altogether could be a costly mistake for you both.

Find out what happens to pension contributions on maternity leave

It doesn’t take much effort, but it’s important to find out how much money will be paid into you or your partner’s pension during the maternity leave period.

While pension contributions will continue, the chances are that they will be at a lower rate. For women on statutory maternity pay (SMP), employer contributions will be maintained at their prior level and will not drop. However, women’s own personal contributions will carry on being a fixed percentage of their actual earnings during that time, so will fall considerably in real terms.

Some women will get an enhanced maternity pay package from their employer in which case they may not see their contributions drop to such a significant degree.

It’s also worth noting that, irrespective of the pay package, if contributions are made by salary sacrifice, 100% of a woman’s pension contribution will be regarded as an employer contribution. This quirk means the woman’s total pension contribution will remain at its pre-maternity leave level, even if her own income drops.