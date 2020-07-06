Transfer a Child Trust Fund to a Junior ISA

Child Trust Funds (CTF) are long-term savings accounts that were automatically opened for children born between 1 September 2002 and 2 January 2011. Each CTF received a £250 voucher from the government to invest. You can't open a new CTF account anymore, but you can still contribute to them if you have one.

The newer and more flexible Junior ISA (JISA) has since replaced it, and you can transfer your CTF to a JISA today.