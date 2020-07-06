Important information: Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
Child Trust Funds (CTF) are long-term savings accounts that were automatically opened for children born between 1 September 2002 and 2 January 2011. Each CTF received a £250 voucher from the government to invest. You can't open a new CTF account anymore, but you can still contribute to them if you have one.
The newer and more flexible Junior ISA (JISA) has since replaced it, and you can transfer your CTF to a JISA today.
How to transfer a Child Trust Fund to a Junior ISA
You can transfer your Child Trust Fund (CTF) to a Junior Stocks and Shares ISA online.
You will need the details of your current provider and the account number.
Open your ii Junior ISA
If you already have an ISA or Trading Account with ii on our Investor or Super Investor plans, you can add a Junior ISA for free. If you do not, you will need to upgrade or set one up first.
Start your online transfer
You can transfer during account opening, or log in to your account later.
We will complete the transfer for you
We will work with your current provider to complete the transfer. Regular progress emails will keep you updated.
When transferring, you can choose whether to transfer your existing stocks directly into your JISA. If you choose not to, they will be sold and transferred as cash.
Transferring your existing stocks may be financially beneficial if you are happy with them. It would allow you to save money on trading fees when your new JISA is set up.
Please note we can only accept full transfers into a JISA.
Why transfer from a Child Trust Fund to a Junior ISA?
There’s a few reasons why you might want to transfer from a CTF to a JISA.
Better interest rates.
Since the introduction of a JISA, CTFs are no longer available to open. So, providers aren’t likely to offer their most competitive interest rates on CTFs. You might find better rates by opening and transferring your CTF to a Cash JISA.
Flexibility.
You can only have one CTF, but you’re able to open both a Stocks and Shares JISA and a Cash JISA. Giving you more freedom and flexibility to choose how you grow your child’s savings.
For a more in-depth look, read Child Trust Funds vs Junior ISAs.
What are the benefits of transferring a Child Trust Fund to a Junior ISA with ii?
- Access a wider range of investment options
Junior Stocks and Shares ISAs tend to have a much wider range of investment options than Child Trust Funds – which were discontinued in 2011. With an ii JISA, you can access one of the widest range of investments on the market.
- Low, flat fees
Many Child Trust Funds charge percentage fees, meaning the costs grow over time. We charge a flat monthly fee which covers your ISA, Trading Account and Junior ISA. Plus you get a free trade every month to buy or sell any investment.
- Junior ISAs are automatically converted into adult ISAs
The investments in many Child Trust Funds are sold for cash when the child turns 18. Junior ISAs immediately convert into standard ISAs. This means your child can continue saving for themselves after turning 18.
- More control over your investments
While some Child Trust Funds are not accessible online, our Junior ISA can be managed online or via our app at any time.
Things to consider before transferring
- The value of your investments could fall
Your investments in a Stocks and Shares JISA could go down as well as up. Think carefully about the level of risk you are willing to take – particularly if your existing Child Trust Fund is cash-based.
- Exit fees
Check whether your current provider charges exit fees before you transfer. Even if they do, our low flat fees could mean you save money in the long run.
- Once your transfer is completed, you cannot change back
As Child Trust Funds have been discontinued, you are not able to transfer back to one. However, you can transfer your new Stocks and Shares JISA to a Cash JISA if you wish to.
- Your Child Trust Fund must be fully transferred
Partial transfers of Child Trust Funds are not possible.
Can I transfer a matured Child Trust Fund?
Once your Child Trust Fund matures, you can transfer it to an adult ISA.
Transfers will not count towards the £20,000 annual allowance limit in a standard cash or stocks and shares ISA. However, if you are transferring your CTF to a Lifetime ISA, the value will count towards the £4,000 tax-free limit.