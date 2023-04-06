Your guide to the state pension

Pensioners this month receive the biggest ever increase in the state pension. Here’s all you need to know about what you’ll get, when to claim and more.

This month the state pension rises by a whopping 10.1%, taking weekly payments on the full new state pension from £185.15 to £203.85, and the basic state pension from £141.85 to £156.20 per week.

The increase – which is the biggest ever – means claimants who are entitled to the full payments will now get a state pension worth around £10,600 a year.

Although the state pension does take a lot of flack, it’s not to be sniffed at, and can make a significant difference to your income in retirement. In fact, it would take a private pension worth around £190,000 to deliver the same amount of income each year (1).

We explain everything you need to know about the state pension, from when you can start claiming it through to how much you’ll get and more with our guide.

What is the new state pension?

The new state pension replaced the basic and additional state pension in April 2016. The idea behind the new state pension was to combine these two elements into one, easier to understand payment.

People that reached state pension age before 6 April 2016 stayed on the old scheme, but anyone who reaches state pension age after that date gets the new state pension.

When will I get it?

You can start claiming the state pension as soon as you reach state pension age.

This is currently 66 for both men and women, but it is scheduled to rise to 67 between 2026 and 2028, before going up to 68 between 2044 and 2046.

However, a recent state pension age review has recommended that the increase to age 68 should be bought forward to between 2041 and 2043.

This means that under-50s could see further rises to their state pension age.

A decision on whether that recommendation will be implemented is expected in two years – after the next general election.

How much state pension will I get?

Eligibility for the new state pension comes down to one thing: your National Insurance contributions, or NICs (2).

To qualify for the full new state pension – £203.85 a week – you need to have 35 years of contributions. If you have less than 35 years (but more than 10) you’ll get a proportional amount, with each year of contributions being worth 1/35th of the full amount.

If you have less than 10 years of contributions you won’t be entitled to any state pension.

However, if you’ve built up any entitlement to the state pension before the new state pension was introduced (so if you had paid any National Insurance prior to 2016) it gets a bit more complicated.

Your record of NICs before April 2016 will be used to calculate the ‘starting amount’ of your new state pension.

This will be the higher of:

How much you would get under the old state pension (basic and additional state pension combined)

How much you would have received, had the new state pension been in place throughout your working life

However, there may be a deduction from your starting amount if you were ever ‘contracted out’ of the additional state pension and paid into a separate private pension in return for lower NI contributions.

If your starting amount is higher than the full new state pension, that additional money is guaranteed and is known as your ‘protected payment’.